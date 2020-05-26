Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 26 May 2020

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Rory McIlroy expects Ryder Cup to be cancelled over coronavirus pandemic

The biennial tournament is currently scheduled to be played from September 25

Rory McIlroy, golf's world No 1, is expecting this year's Ryder Cup to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The biennial tournament, which pits the best golfers from the United States against those from Europe, is currently scheduled for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, where Europe will be looking to retain the trophy won in 2018.

Read More

Donald Trump responds to Rory McIlroy's attack on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning raise $20m in Florida shootout

A host of major 2020 sporting events have been cancelled because of coronavirus, including golf's British Open, while the US Masters and US PGA Championship have been postponed, and McIlroy thinks the Ryder Cup will suffer the same fate.

"My personal hunch is that I don't see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen," McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.

"I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

"The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don't want to play then there is no Ryder Cup.

"I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call."

The PGA Tour is set to resume on June 11, with McIlroy confirming he will play the first three dates.

The 31-year-old Northern Irishman also said he would have no problem with returning to the European Tour later in the year.

"It's a tough one. There are a lot of things up in the air, but if there are some big events in autumn time, then I can," McIlroy said.

"Maybe if Wentworth gets moved to October, which they are thinking of, then I could see myself going over and playing that event.

"I was just as disappointed as everyone else that the Open got cancelled this year. I think it would have been a good date in September if we were able to play it.

"I wouldn't have concerns about travelling to Europe. I think if you stick to the guidelines then I don't see any reason why we should feel scared to travel."

Updated: May 26, 2020 03:30 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The first day of the Eid holidays at Mall of the Emirates. Antonie Robertson / The National

Dubai and Abu Dhabi restrictions: what you can and can't do

Health
A Egyptian doctor wearing two protective masks checks a patient's lung X-ray at the infectious diseases unit of the Imbaba hospital in the capital Cairo in April. AFP

Coronavirus: Egypt orders inquiry into doctor's death as separate wards opened for medics

MENA
Taliban prisoners wave as they are released from Bagram prison, next to the main US military base, some 50 kms north of Kabul. Afghanistan's National Security Council, HO via AFP  

Taliban prisoners to snakebite assassins: news you may have missed

World
Illustration by Mathew Kurian

The Debt Panel: 'I've lost my business and face two court cases. How do I restore my life?'

Money
Dominic Cummings gives a statement from inside 10 Downing Street on Monday. Getty Images

Dominic Cummings says 'no regrets' over his travel during lockdown

World
Most Popular