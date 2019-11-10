Sergio Busquets hails Lionel Messi as 'best free kick taker in the world' after hat-trick in win over Celta Vigo

epa07984775 FC Barcelona's Nelson Semedo (R) duels for the ball with Celta's David Junca (L) during their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 09 November 2019. EPA/Andreu Dalmau

Messi struck identical free kicks either side of half time having earlier given Barca the lead from the penalty spot

Sergio Busquets hailed teammate Lionel Messi as the best free kick taker in the world after the Barcelona forward conjured up another example of his dead-ball brilliance in the 4-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Barca captain Messi netted his first hat-trick of the season to send the Spanish champions top of La Liga after a difficult week.

The Argentine caressed home a penalty on 23 minutes before Lucas Olaza scored a peach of a free kick to draw Celta level.

Messi then scored identical free kicks either side of half time to complete his treble and match Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 34 hat-tricks in Spain's top flight.

Sergio Busquets struck a fourth goal in the 85th minute to round off a first win for Barca in three games, after falling to a shock 3-1 defeat at Levante last week in La Liga and drawing 0-0 at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

"We have a very big advantage, we have the best player in the world on our side who is also the best at taking free kicks," Busquets said in praise of Messi, who took his tally to eight goals in seven league games after missing the first month of the season through injury.

"Little by little he has been improving at free kicks, he used to find them hard. Having him around gives us a real boost."

Barca lead the standings on 25 points after 12 games, level with second-placed Real Madrid who eased to a 4-0 win at Eibar.

Despite going into the weekend within striking distance of top spot, the Catalans have had an uneasy campaign which hit a new low this week as players were booed off the pitch following the goalless draw at home against Slavia.

There was a subdued atmosphere at the Camp Nou and close to 30,000 seats were left empty.

Celta were playing their first game under former Barca player Oscar Garcia, after Fran Escriba was sacked following four consecutive defeats.

The visitors did well to contain Barca in the opening stages until Messi took advantage from the penalty spot but howls of frustration could be heard across the ground after Olaza's superb equaliser.

As has so often been the case, it was up to Messi to lift the mood again.

"With Messi anything is possible," said Barca manager Ernesto Valverde.

"He dominates the art of free kick taking, and opponents know they cannot afford to give away fouls near our area. When they do, we try to take advantage."

The coach also underlined how important it was that his side got back to winning ways.

"When you lose a game it's always important to win the next one, especially at a club like ours. The other day we had a painful defeat and we had to win today," he said.

There was bad news for Barca after the full-time whistle, however, as the club released a statement saying first-choice right-back Nelson Semedo was ruled out for around five weeks with a calf injury sustained during the game.

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Messi 23' pen, 45+1', 48', Busquets 85') Celta Vigo 1 (Olaza 42')