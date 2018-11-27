Football
x

Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 27 November 2018

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Rafael Benitez demands more from Newcastle despite third win a row

Having failed to triumph in any of their first 10 Premier League games, the Tynesiders are on a roll as they defeat Burnley

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez, left, and Matt Ritchie celebrate after defeating Burnley. Reuters
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez, left, and Matt Ritchie celebrate after defeating Burnley. Reuters

Rafael Benitez insisted nothing has changed despite Newcastle winning a third game in a row against Burnley to pull away from the Premier League relegation zone.

The Magpies are now four points clear of the bottom three - and three points ahead of their opponents - after early goals from defenders Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark in a 2-1 victory.

Benitez said: "It's a long running race. Now we have won three in a row.

"What does that mean? Nothing. We are happier, we have more confidence but still we have to keep winning games if we want to stay up. The same message when we were losing is the message now when we are winning."

_____________

Read more:

Andy Mitten: Mourinho's challenge getting Manchester United players to play for him after draw against Crystal Palace

Richard Jolly: Mourinho offers scathing analysis after Manchester United held by Crystal Palace

Premier League team of the week: Son and Sissoko wreak havoc against Chelsea

_____________

Sam Vokes pulled a goal back just before half-time and Burnley had several good chances to equalise, although Newcastle would have been further ahead but for an extraordinary 50th-minute miss from Matt Ritchie.

The winger met DeAndre Yedlin's cross-shot two yards out with an open goal in front of him but somehow guided the ball wide.

Ritchie told Sky Sports: "I thought I'd scored to be honest. Hopefully it doesn't make the worst Premier League misses.

"I was delighted at the end there to see that ball (Vokes' last-gasp header) go over the bar and the whistle go. It was a huge relief."

Benitez sought out Ritchie after the final whistle, and the Newcastle boss said: "I have to see the replay. We were laughing at the end because he cannot understand.

"But in the end we won and he did a great job so even missing this chance, it's not his position, so I have to congratulate everyone.

"It was a difficult game. We knew it could be tough, they are a strong team, very physical with the two strikers, wingers with pace. The three centre-backs did a great job.

"The team was pushing quite hard, we started well. It was a pity for us not to score the third goal but in the end to get three points I think is something we have to be really pleased with."

A run of six games without a win has seen Burnley slide back to within a point of the foot of the table, and boss Sean Dyche was frustrated to concede more sloppy goals but happy with the response.

He said: "A lot of the aspects of the game I was very pleased with. Certainly the amount of quality chances we created was pleasing because that's not easy to do in the Premier League. Obviously the frustration is you don't get a result.

"We need to get on the right side of margins but we also need a scratch of luck. Their first goal gets a hell of a deflection, and the second goal's a poor goal.

"We've given too many soft goals away this year, we know that, but that is getting tighter. The mentality of the game I'm very pleased with. The character of the side is coming back."

EDITOR'S PICKS
A Downing Street spokesman in UK said Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed news of Mr Hedges' release. EPA

MENA

British Foreign Office changes tone after spy released by UAE
Jay Kay of Jamiroquai performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Jamiroquai to close second night of 2019 Dubai Jazz Festival
Mohammed Shahzad will again be a key figure for Rajputs. Chris Whiteoak / The National

CRICKET

T10 League - Day 7 preview: Rajputs and Northern Warriors to prevail
Japan's auto giant Nissan Motor president Carlos Ghosn announces the company's first half financial result ended September at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo. AFP

MENA

'Lebanese Phoenix' Carlos Ghosn still popular at home
A seasonal thunderstorm accompanied by high winds swept across the UAE in the early hours of Sunday. Jon Gambrell / AP 

LIFESTYLE

Red and pink hues: Here's why Dubai looked a lot like Mars this morning 
Most Read

2019 F1 wish list: Hamilton to stay top, Honda to deliver

Rafael Benitez demands more from Newcastle despite third win a row

Is Fulham's Mitrovic really in the same class as Kane and Aguero?

Yasir Shah takes 10 wickets in one day as weather causes chaos in Dubai
Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the e-reader
RELATED ARTICLES
Claude Puel goes up against his former side Southampton in the League Cup on Tuesday. Getty

FOOTBALL

Leicester target League Cup success as tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha
Mohamed Diame of Newcastle United celebrates following his side's victory over Burnley. GETTY

FOOTBALL

Newcastle revival continues with victory at Burnley
epa07189920 River Plate fans react at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 25 November 2018. South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) president Alejandro Dominguez said Sunday that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Buenos Aires-based clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors would be rescheduled once again to an unspecified date because the conditions for staging the match were inadequate. 'The conditions are not there and since we're interested in the good of soccer, we're going to ask the two clubs to attend a meeting in Asuncion to set a new date' Dominguez said, adding that the Conmebol Council had issued a resolution on the final. EPA/Matias Napoli

FOOTBALL

Italian city of Genoa offers to host twice postponed Libertadores Cup final
Santiago Solari saw his Real Madrid side humiliated 3-0 by Eibar in La Liga on Saturday. EPA

FOOTBALL

Champions League talking points: Solari on the slide at Real Madrid
Videos
British academic Matthew Hedges was jailed for spying. Reuters

COURTS

Matthew Hedges pardoned by UAE government
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) and American actor Will Smith pose for a selfie at the Yas Marina circuit on November 25, 2018, in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. / AFP / Andrej ISAKOVIC

MOTORING

Why is Will Smith here? Lewis Hamilton is teaching him how to race
Rain comes down hard in Dubai's Springs community. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE

Schools close as flooding hits the Emirates
Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship blocking access and which led to a flare-up with three Ukraine ships. Reuters

EUROPE

Russia fires on Ukraine's navy near Crimea as tensions flare
Recommended
Mohammed Shahzad will again be a key figure for Rajputs. Chris Whiteoak / The National

CRICKET

T10 League - Day 7 preview: Rajputs and Northern Warriors maintain momentum
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Southampton FC at Craven Cottage on November 24, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

FOOTBALL

Is Aleksandar Mitrovic really in the same class as Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero?
Claude Puel goes up against his former side Southampton in the League Cup on Tuesday. Getty

FOOTBALL

Claude Puel: League Cup success for Leicester would be fitting tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Mohamed Diame of Newcastle United celebrates following his side's victory over Burnley. GETTY

FOOTBALL

Newcastle revival continues with victory at Burnley