Nelson Semedo says Barcelona need to show improvement to win Champions League

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo says the team must improve if they are to win the Champions League following their disappointing defeat by Levante in La Liga at the weekend.

The Catalans last won the European competition in 2015. Since then they have been eliminated at the quarter-final stage three times and were denied a place in the final last season by eventual champions Liverpool.

The team has been criticised by Spanish media after their shock 3-1 loss at Levante on Saturday, despite staying top of La Liga.

Barcelona host Slavia Prague on Tuesday in the Champions League in Group F, which they top by three points from Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund on four each.

"We have to improve a lot, a lot, but don't forget we have a draw and two wins and in general we had seven wins in a row, but of course we have to improve," Semedo said on Monday.

"We have to take advantage of the Slavia game to correct errors and offer a response. It's an important game tomorrow. If we win, we take a step forward in the Champions League and I think we're going to see a reaction (from the defeat)."

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde conceded his team faced more scrutiny after the defeat in Valencia.

"It's clear that when you lose you're under more pressure, we know what it means to lose at this club," Valverde said.

"A lot of fuss is always generated and I think that for us that's good because it obliges you to react.

"We always feel obligated (to perform) because they even generate fuss when you win and you haven't had a great game. We usually react well and I expect the same tomorrow."

Barcelona took the lead against Levante before imploding in the second half. Reuters

Barcelona have shown they lack steel when they are uncomfortable, not least away from home, where their record under Valverde has been disappointing.

In Valverde's three seasons, they have won only 25 out of 44 league matches on the road. By comparison, Manchester City have won 35 out of 44. In the Champions League Barca have only won five out of 13 away games.

A habit for conceding in streaks, which resurfaced at the City of Valencia Stadium, is also nothing new. Since the start of last season, Barcelona have shipped two goals within 15 minutes on seven occasions, six of them away from the Camp Nou.

This after they threw away a 4-1 lead in 2018 to lose to Roma in the Champions League quarter-finals, and 3-0 lead to Liverpool in the semi-finals earlier this year.

"It might be down to a lack of concentration," Antoine Griezmann had said on Saturday.

Asked if the problem was due to their football or their attitude, he said: "It is a bit of everything. We must make sure it doesn't happen again."