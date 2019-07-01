Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 1 July 2019

La Liga president says he would prefer Neymar 'not to come' to Spain

Javier Tebas tells Spanish radio station Brazilian's off-field behaviour could damage reputation of Spanish league ahead of a reported move back to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona this summer. AFP
Javier Tebas has expressed reservations about Neymar returning to La Liga, saying he feels the Brazilian superstar's off-field behaviour could be detrimental to the Spanish league.

The president of La Liga told a Spanish radio station that though Neymar is "a great player", constant controversy over his private life goes against the values of the Spanish league.

"In my opinion if Neymar behaves better, he can be a great player," Tebas told Onda Cero late Sunday.

"But I think behaviour and the values that we set as a competition are also very important. I prefer another type of player.

"Neymar is a great player, but if the example off the pitch is not correct, then to be honest I'd prefer him not to come to the Spanish league."

Read More

Transfer latest: Neymar 'wants Barcelona return'

Neymar left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record €222 million (Dh926m) in August 2017, but has been linked with a move back to Camp Nou this summer.

The Brazil forward is currently nursing an ankle injury that forced him to miss the ongoing Copa America in his homeland. He has denied allegations he raped a woman in Paris and last month attempted to prove his innocence by making public what he claims is an exchange of messages between them.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi insisted last month he will not tolerate any more "superstar behaviour", comments widely interpreted as directed towards Neymar.

The 27 year old is also under investigation by the tax authorities in Spain over money he earned while at Barcelona as well as the transfer fee paid to him by PSG.

Last week Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner claimed that Neymar wants to return to the Spanish champions, with local media reporting that the player was willing to take a pay cut of €12m to push the deal through.

Neymar spent a trophy-laden four years at Barcelona after signing from Santos in 2013, winning the Champions League and two La Liga titles. He formed a feared attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, scoring 68 goals for the club.

"The more great players you have, the better it is for the competition," Tebas added.

"In the case of Neymar, my opinion is that the behaviour off the pitch does not seem very appropriate, nor is it very good for the competition.

"The news is always about whether the player has done this or that. We have worked a lot in this league to represent the right values and we don't want to change that image."

In May, Spanish police carried out an operation against several footballers, ex-players and club executives accused of fixing matches in the first and second divisions, arresting six suspects including former Real Madrid player Raul Bravo.

Since singing for PSG in 2017 Neymar has won the French league in consecutive seasons while also winning the French Cup and League Cup.

