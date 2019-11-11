Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 11 November 2019

Gareth Bale back in training ahead of weekend action - in pictures

After his struggles with Real Madrid, Wales superstar prepares to line up with his country

Gareth Bale has not turned out for Real Madrid since the beginning of October – but that did not stop him turning out for Wales training.

Bales injured his calf when playing for his country in the draw against Croatia last month, and that has stalled his season in Spain. But he appeared to be raring to go ahead of Wales's decisive Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Bale has continued his rehabilitation away from the main Real group in recent weeks. But he was able to join the rest of Ryan Giggs' squad at their first training session ahead of Saturday's game in Azerbaijan.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Manchester United winger Daniel James, Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor and Bristol City defender Ashley Williams were due to join the squad later after being involved for their clubs on Sunday.

Wales need to win in Azerbaijan and beat Hungary at home three days later to qualify automatically for next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

Bale has been the subject of persistent transfer rumours this season after Zinedine Zidane said he could leave in the summer, only to be over ruled by the club hierarchy.

