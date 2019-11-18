Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 18 November 2019

Frank Lampard can be one of the best managers in the world, says Eden Hazard

Real Madrid star backs his former Chelsea teammate to be an elite boss

Eden Hazard celebrates a goal with his then teammate Frank Lampard when the pair played for Chelsea. Reuters
Eden Hazard celebrates a goal with his then teammate Frank Lampard when the pair played for Chelsea. Reuters

Eden Hazard believes his former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard could become one of the best managers in the world after a promising start to his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard left Chelsea to join Spanish giants Real Madrid at the start of the season, just before Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri as manager at the London club.

Lampard has steadied the ship after a difficult start, guiding them to six consecutive Premier League victories and level on points with second-placed Leicester City.

When asked if he was surprised by Lampard's instant impact at Chelsea, Hazard said: "No, not at all. I know Frank as a player, not as a manager, but he's a great guy. He's showed already after four months that he can be one of the best managers in the world.

"The good thing is that they are playing with young players, young English players. For England it's good, for Chelsea it's good. They are lucky to have young players with quality."

Lampard was handed a squad with a two-window transfer ban, leading to more opportunities to English youngsters such as Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Tammy Abraham – Chelsea's top scorer in the league with 10 goals this season.

Hazard added. "Maybe with two or three more players, they would be first."

