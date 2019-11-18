Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 18 November 2019

Former Uefa chief Michel Platini says VAR 'doesn't solve problems'

Frenchman, 64, says he is against the use of the technology, and believes he could still play a role in football after serving four-year ban

Michel Platini served a four-year ban for a series of ethical breaches by Fifa's Ethics Committee. AFP
Michel Platini is no fan of VAR.

The disgraced former Uefa president has always opposed the use of the technology, and told an Italian TV programme that VAR "doesn't solve problems" during matches, branding it "a load of crap".

"It would take half an hour to explain why it doesn't solve problems," the former France midfielder told the Che tempo che fa late-night talk show on Rai on Sunday.

"It shifts them. I'm against VAR. I think it's a load of crap and unfortunately we will not go back."

Platini, 64, refused to consider using the technology after he became Uefa chief in 2007. The technology is now used across Europe's top leagues as well as its most lucrative tournament the Champions League.

Platini was banned from all football activity by Fifa in in 2015 over a controversial payment of two million Swiss francs (Dh7.3m) that he received from the world governing body's then president Sepp Blatter.

The former Juventus player, however, believes he could still play a role in football after his four-year suspension from the sport ended in October.

"At 64, I have the opportunity for one last adventure, but I have no room for error and I have to think about it," he said.

A triple Ballon d'Or winner, Platini had been expected to succeed Blatter as Fifa president in 2016 but fell spectacularly from grace a few months earlier.

Platini has always insisted he did nothing wrong. "At Fifa, they did not want me as president," he added.

"I wanted to defend football and I was the only footballer who could become Fifa president."

