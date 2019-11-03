'I can't believe it': Lewis Hamilton to line up at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as a six-time world champion

Briton wraps up drivers' title after finishing second to teammate Valtteri Bottas at the United States GP

Lewis Hamilton will line up on the grid at next month's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Formula One world champion after his second place at the United States Grand Prix secured a sixth drivers' title of his career.

Hamilton finished second behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in an eventful race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The Briton, 34, fought with ferocious determination to win from fifth on the grid but was unable to resist the Finn, who started from pole and, with a two-stop strategy, had fresher tyres in the final laps.

After leading twice, Hamilton was passed by Bottas with three laps remaining then resisted Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take his 150th podium finish and his 31st successive finish in the points.

It sealed his sixth title, leaving him one behind Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton added the 2019 title to those in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

"I can't believe it, thanks a lot," Hamilton said over the team radio as he moved out of a tie for five titles he held with Argentina's Juan-Manuel Fangio.

Lewis Hamilton's 2019 F1 finishes

Lewis Hamilton receives the second-place trophy at the Australian Grand Prix in March at Albert Park. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win at the Bahrain Grand Prix . Getty Images Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in April. Getty Images Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas celebrates next to second-placed Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. AFP Lewis Hamilton was back at the top of the podium at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya. AFP Lewis Hamilton remembers the late Niki Lauda after winning the Monaco Grand Prix in May. AFP Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in June. AFP Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the French Grand Prix in Le Castellet. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in June. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton celebrates with fans after winning his home British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton finished a distant ninth at the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton was back on top at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Hungaroring. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton finished second at the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton came in third at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton had to contend with a fourth-place finish in Singapore in September. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton was third at the Japanese Grand Prix. Getty Images Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican Grand Prix but had to wait for his F1 world title. AFP A second-place finish at the United States Grand secured Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton a sixth F1 world drivers' title. AFP

"It's just overwhelming if I'm really honest. It was such a tough race today. Valtteri did a great job. As an athlete I feel as fresh as can be. We'll keep pushing for the rest of the season.

"I didn't know if it would be possible but I worked as hard as I could here with my team back at the factory.

"My mum, dad, step-mum and step-dad and my family are here and it's an honour to be here with six titles with those greats.

"My dad told me when I was like six or seven never to give up and that's kind of the family motto."

It was Bottas's fourth win of the season and the seventh of his career.

"It feels good, it is a good win," he said. "Personally, I failed on my target this year, but Lewis deserves it. He's had a good season."

Hamilton parked his Mercedes in a space "reserved for the champion" before leaping into the arms of his family and friends.

Verstappen finished third ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, some compensation to team boss Mattia Binotto on his 50th birthday after the early retirement, with broken suspension, of Sebastian Vettel.

Alex Albon finished fifth in the second Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo was sixth for Renault ahead of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulkenberg in the second Renault and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat.