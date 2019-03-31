F1
x

Abu Dhabi, UAESunday 31 March 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Charles Leclerc unsure of Ferrari's tactics for Bahrain GP after beating Sebastian Vettel to pole

World champion Lewis Hamilton third on the grid in Sakhir at a venue he admits is a 'weak circuit' for him

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, centre, smiles after taking the first pole position of his career in Bahrain. AP Photo
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, centre, smiles after taking the first pole position of his career in Bahrain. AP Photo

Charles Leclerc upstaged Sebastian Vettel to claim his first pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

In only his second race in Ferrari's famous colours, Leclerc, aged just 21 years and 165 days, delivered a thrashing to team-mate Vettel and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, who lines up in third.

He becomes the second-youngest pole-sitter in Formula One history, behind Vettel who was 21 years and 72 days old when he secured pole for the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

How much longer Vettel holds on to his number one status at Ferrari remains to be seen.

Ferrari put the brakes on Leclerc challenging Vettel for fourth position at the season-opening race in Melbourne to indicate that the young driver, hired from Sauber after an impressive rookie campaign, will play a support role this year.

Read More

Sebastian Vettel hopes facial hair tribute to Nigel Mansell can inspire success in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton faces tough task to derail Valtteri Bottas' momentum in Bahrain

Dubai's MBC wins five-year broadcast rights for Formula One championship

Hamilton and Vettel lead tributes for Charlie Whiting following pivotal F1 figure's sudden death

Yet the margin of Leclerc's one-lap advantage on Saturday night, a third-of-a-second over this 3.3-mile course, could force Ferrari into a rethink.

For his part, Leclerc has no plans to concede the win to Vettel, who has finished a distant second in the championship to Hamilton for the past two years.

"We haven't had our pre-race team meeting so at the moment I don't know how it will play out, but I will do absolutely everything to keep my first place," he said with telling intent.

"Seb is an amazing driver. I have learned a lot from him and I will probably learn more, but today I'm very happy to be in front of him."

Vettel said: "As a team we try to make sure we stay first and second, and in which order is irrelevant. Charles starts ahead so he has the advantage of first position."

Despite the intra-team politics, there will be relief at Ferrari, following their off-colour display in Australia.

Mercedes ripped up the pre-season form book to dominate then, but the silver cars have been second-best this weekend.

Mercedes could have been forgiven for leaving the first race with their sights firmly fixed on a record-equalling sixth consecutive constructors' championship.

They now know they are back in a battle, with Ferrari matching McLaren and Williams by securing their 62nd front-row lock-out. By his own admission, the Bahrain venue is not among Hamilton's strongest tracks, but after trailing Ferrari by more than half-a-second in practice, the five-time world champion was relieved to finish just three-hundredths of a second behind Vettel.

Valtteri Bottas, the championship leader, finished fourth.

"This is a weak circuit for me, so that is why I am upbeat," said Hamilton.

"The race here last year was a strong one. It is very hard and physically challenging so I just hope there is some excitement."

Max Verstappen qualified fifth for Red Bull, while a rejuvenated McLaren managed to get both of their cars into Q3 for the first time since Malaysia 2017.

Carlos Sainz lines up seventh as British teenager Lando Norris progressed to the final phase of qualifying for the second time in as many races to take 10th.

Williams are a team in deep crisis, and they will occupy the last row. British novice George Russell and Robert Kubica were 1.5secs slower than anybody else.

Updated: March 31, 2019 08:20 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editors Picks
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 30, 2019 Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates gestures during the trophy presentation for the Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline alongside trainer Saeed bin Suroor REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

UAE

A night of Godolphin glory at Dubai's Meydan racecourse
Under Armour founder and chief executive officer Kevin Plank (left) and president and chief operating officer Patrik Frisk (right) were in Dubai as part of a world tour to focus on international expansion. Leslie Pableo / The National

ECONOMY

Under Armour founder eyes expansion in the Middle East
Ty Tashiro, author of 'Awkward: The Science of Why We’re Socially Awkward and Why That’s Awesome'. Courtesy Brandi Nicole

BOOKS

Feeling embarrassed? Why social awkwardness is actually awesome
A pioneering study of people living in 195 countries has shown that, on average, the Swiss have the lowest rate of age-related health problems. Alamy

UAE

New research shows which country's inhabitants are ageing best
A ghaf tree near Ras Al Khaimah. Randi Sokoloff / The National

WELLBEING

Design dilemma: why aren’t we planting more ghaf trees in the UAE?

Most Read
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 30, 2019 Christophe Soumillon celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline on Thunder Snow REUTERS/Christopher Pike

HORSE RACING

Dubai World Cup 2019 at Meydan: as it happened
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 30, 2019 Trainer Saeed bin Suroor and jockey Christophe Soumillon pose with the trophy after winning the Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline on Thunder Snow alongside Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

HORSE RACING

Thunder Snow wins Dubai World Cup in thrilling photo finish
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, celebrated his 15th win in 20 games in charge at Manchester United. Martin Rickett / AP Photo

FOOTBALL

Man United find a way to win – but long-term challenges remain
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 30, 2019 Blue Point ridden by William Buick during the Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments REUTERS/Christopher Pike

HORSE RACING

Dubai World Cup 2019 at Meydan - in pictures
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, centre, smiles after taking the first pole position of his career in Bahrain. AP Photo

F1

Pole-sitter Leclerc unsure of Ferrari's tactics for Bahrain Grand Prix