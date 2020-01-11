Abu Dhabi, UAESaturday 11 January 2020

UAE cricket match against Oman called off following death of Sultan Qaboos

Oman were hosting a triangular series involving UAE and Namibia, as part of Cricket World Cup League Two

UAE’s one-day international against Oman has been cancelled because of the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Omani leader.

The ruler’s death was announced on Friday night, with the declaration of an official mourning period of three days.

Many of Muscat’s roads, including Sultan Qaboos Street which is the main motorway passing through the capital city, were closed on Saturday morning.

The country’s cricket team are hosting a triangular series involving UAE and Namibia, as part of Cricket World Cup League Two.

The road closures left the teams consigned to their hotel, as they awaited official word from government authorities as well as the International Cricket Council as to whether the match could go ahead.

It was subsequently confirmed the game had been called off.

The match was UAE’s last scheduled fixture in the week-long series. They won two matches against Namibia, having lost the opening game against Oman.

Their next assignment in the competition is an away series in the United States in March, also involving Scotland.

