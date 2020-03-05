Abu Dhabi, UAEThursday 5 March 2020

Sachin Tendulkar still close to the top of Indian cricket earners - in pictures

Virat Kohli is comfortably the highest paid cricketer in the world

There is a lot of money in cricket and needless to say Indian cricket is by far the richest in the world. The multi-billion dollar Indian Premier League and cash-rich Indian cricket board are the engines that run the cricketing world – even after you take into account recent austerity measures. It is, therefore, no surprise that Indian cricketers are some of the highest paid in the game.

New Zealand tour will go down as one of the worst ever for Virat Kohli and India

India captain Virat Kohli is the best-paid cricketer in the world, placed 100th on Forbes' global list of athletes. While his salary of $4million (Dh14m) does not compare favourably to that of other top earners, his endorsements figure of $21m puts him in the elite list.

So how much do Indian cricketers earn? Forbes India came out with the list for top earners for 2019, taking into account their salaries and brand endorsements. The list is for earnings in the previous financial year and is expected to change this year, with wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni likely to come down a few places due to his continued absence from competitive cricket.

Above is a photo gallery of the top earners. To move to the next image, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: March 5, 2020 08:03 AM

