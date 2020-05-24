Abu Dhabi, UAESunday 24 May 2020

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Indian sports minister says government to decide fate of IPL, not BCCI

Kiren Rijiju said the IPL would be given the green light only if there was no risk to public health

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is one of the star names awaiting the start of the 2020 Indian Premier League season. AFP
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is one of the star names awaiting the start of the 2020 Indian Premier League season. AFP

The Indian government will have the final say over whether this year's Indian Premier League will be allowed to go ahead this year, says the country's sports minister, with the final decision based on how effectively the coronavirus has been contained.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the IPL would be given the green light only if there was no risk to public health, and that the final decision rests with the Indian government, not the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More

IPL could lose more than $500m if season is cancelled, warns BCCI treasurer

Suresh Raina asks Indian cricket board to allow its players in overseas T20 leagues

"In India, the government has to take a call and it will be depending on the situation of the pandemic, how we progress as a nation," Rijiju told the India Today television channel.

"We can't put health of the nation at risk just because we want sporting events to be held. Our focus is fighting Covid-19."

The BCCI had said it would consider staging the lucrative IPL in October/November if the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia during those months, was postponed or cancelled.

The IPL is worth almost $530 million (Dh1.946 billion) to the BCCI, the world's richest cricket board, and attracts the best international and Indian cricketers. It was scheduled to start at the end of March but was indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic.

India has reported 132,775 infections from the new coronavirus, with 3,899 deaths.

The IPL brand value was estimated at $6.7bn last year by the Duff and Phelps financial consultancy.

Indian broadcaster Star Sports paid more than $220 million for five years of TV rights up to 2022.

Updated: May 24, 2020 08:00 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Kristine Angus works at her desk at recruitment firm Mackenzie Jones in Jumeirah Lake Towers. Social distancing rules and a flexible rota mean only four of the firm's 20 staff would be in the office at the same time. Chris Whiteoak / The National

How UAE firms are bringing staff back to the office and juggling Covid-19 rules

Health
Syria’s top tycoon publicly airs his grievances has revealed a power struggle within the ruling family. AFP

Rami Makhlouf: tycoon appeals to base in bid for release of staff

MENA
Freya Jaffar is the founder and administrator of the Abu Dhabi Q&A Facebook group community page. Antonie Robertson / The National

Who are the faces behind the UAE's most popular Facebook groups?

Arts&Culture
Hawaya is an app created in Egypt that fuses matchmaking with a respect for local traditions and cultures. Unsplash

Finding love in a pandemic: Muslim matchmaking app expands to UAE

Family
Issa Rae as Leilani and Kumail Nanjiani as Jibran in 'The Lovebirds'. Courtesy Netflix

'I had to look convincing': How Kumail Nanjiani prepared for Marvel

Film
Most Popular