Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 20 January 2020

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

In pictures: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli guide India to ODI series victory over Australia

Opener's stunning century – and 137-run partnership with captain – puts home side on road to seven-wicket win in Bangalore

A sparkling century by Rohit Sharma put India on their way to a series-clinching seven-wicket win over Australia in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Sharma made 119 and put on a key 137-run second-wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 89, as India chased down their target of 287 in 47.3 overs in Bangalore.

Read More

• Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smash India to series win over Australi in Bangalore

• Joe Root is unlikely hero with the ball as England close on big victory in third Test against South Africa

The hosts fought back in the series after a 10-wicket drubbing in the opening game to go past the Aaron Finch-led tourists 2-1.

"We lost the last three in the last series [in 2019], and coming back and winning the last two games after losing the first one, is very satisfying," said Kohli, whose side lost to Australia 3-2 at home last year.

"2020 has been wonderful, and we just want to go onwards and upwards. Great for the team."

Paceman Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets to lead the bowling charge with the hosts restricting Australia to 286-9 on a good batting pitch despite Steve Smith's 131.

"We probably lost just one wicket [too many]," said captain Finch. "Just that momentum kept getting stalled every now and then. To play against the best in the world in these conditions is a great learning experience."

Updated: January 20, 2020 08:56 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A screen silhouettes attendees inside the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. World leaders, influential executives, bankers and policy makers attend the 50th annual meeting of the event in Davos from January 21 - 24. Bloomberg

Julia Chatterley: energy transition can be a reality with patience

Business
A member of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed group popular mobilisation forces stands guard next to placard carrying an obituary notice and the pictures of slain Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis and the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in front of a military base in Baghdad, Iraq, 7 January 2020. EPA

Iran-backed Iraqi militias' war against press freedom

MENA
Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought shares in Amazon in May last year. AP

Seven stocks the world's leading investors are buying right now

Money
A Syrian gir displaced by regime bombardment from the western countryside of Aleppo province, hangs laundry at the site of ancient ruins near the town of Atareb on January 19, 2020.  AFP

Syrian currency collapse prompts rare criticism of regime

World
Enjoy a stay at these luxury UAE hotels with no hidden costs. Courtesy Rixos Saadiyat Island 

The 10 UAE hotels that offer all-inclusive deals

Travel