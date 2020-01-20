In pictures: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli guide India to ODI series victory over Australia

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century in the third ODI against Australia in Bangalore. AFP

Opener's stunning century – and 137-run partnership with captain – puts home side on road to seven-wicket win in Bangalore

A sparkling century by Rohit Sharma put India on their way to a series-clinching seven-wicket win over Australia in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Sharma made 119 and put on a key 137-run second-wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 89, as India chased down their target of 287 in 47.3 overs in Bangalore.

The hosts fought back in the series after a 10-wicket drubbing in the opening game to go past the Aaron Finch-led tourists 2-1.

"We lost the last three in the last series [in 2019], and coming back and winning the last two games after losing the first one, is very satisfying," said Kohli, whose side lost to Australia 3-2 at home last year.

"2020 has been wonderful, and we just want to go onwards and upwards. Great for the team."

Paceman Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets to lead the bowling charge with the hosts restricting Australia to 286-9 on a good batting pitch despite Steve Smith's 131.

"We probably lost just one wicket [too many]," said captain Finch. "Just that momentum kept getting stalled every now and then. To play against the best in the world in these conditions is a great learning experience."