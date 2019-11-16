Abu Dhabi, UAESaturday 16 November 2019

'Horrendous' preparation will hurt Pakistan in Test series against Australia, says Dean Jones

Former Aussie batsman says visitors should have played more red-ball matches before two Test series

Pakistan play a two-match Test series against Australia, starting Thursday. Getty Images
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said Pakistan have not prepared well for the two-match Test series against the Aussies.

The visitors played three Twenty20s, a day-night tour game against Australia 'A' and a two-day match against Cricket Australia XI since landing in Australia.

Test veteran Jones said Pakistan just haven't had enough time to prepare for the Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Shami blasts Bangladesh away as India secure win in Indore Test

Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi tie with Qalandars in thriller

"I blame Pakistan's cricket board for their horrendous scheduling of this Test series," Jones wrote in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Pakistan have not played a Test match since early January. Do they honestly feel playing a three-day match at night and a two-day match in Perth will get them ready to be competitive against Australia?"

Jones said Pakistan's inexperienced pacers would struggle because of the lack of preparation and should have had more red-ball matches at the Test venues.

"The Test matches will be played in Brisbane and Adelaide and their bounce will be completely different to Perth," Jones added.

"Why didn't Pakistan schedule a three- or four-day match when their T20 matches against Australia were on in Adelaide or at the Gabba?

"Pakistan could have easily put together a decent team to take on a state side while the international T20s were on. Asian players need at least three matches to get used to our conditions and this itinerary will not help them much."

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia and last tasted victory in the longest in format Down Under when they won a dead rubber in Sydney in 1995. The first Test starts on Thursday at the Gabba in Brisbane, where Australia are unbeaten in Tests since 1988.

Updated: November 16, 2019 06:31 PM

