Weekly Saturday Newsletter

Extraordinary and potentially worrying events unfolded throughout the course of the week, beginning with the “sabotage” attack on four vast oil tankers - two from Saudi, one from the UAE and one from Norway - anchored off the coast of Fujairah.

The events raised global concerns over maritime safety and the security of vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz, arguable the most strategically important waterway in the world.

As investigations got under way, Houthi rebels using armed drones struck at two oil pumping stations feeding a cross-kingdom pipeline. Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al Jubeir, blamed Iran, saying the Houthis were "an indivisible part of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and subject to the IRGC's orders”.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash described the week as turbulent, the regional situation as brittle and stressed the need for de-escalation, peace and stability.

All this unfolded as hostilities grew between Washington and Tehran. As Iraq found itself the battleground for geopolitical manoeuvring between the two foes, the White House withdrew all non-essential government personnel from Iraq.

Closer to home, there was positive news with the announcement of the weddings of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and two of his brothers.

In Business news, there were more revelations against Abraaj, the private equity company at the centre of allegations over the misuse of hundreds of millions of dirhams.

There was good news for tenants in Dubai, as new figures show rents continue to trend downwards. Thinking of buying? This is the most expensive home sold in Dubai so far this year.

And where do you stand on the “RAK v Ras Al Khaimah” discussion? Let us know.

In Sightline, Tim Marshall explains what is at stake in the declining relationship between the United States and Tehran.

There is no stopping Mick Jagger, it seems. Six weeks after undergoing heart surgery, the Rolling Stones frontman is back dancing.

Year-on-year rents in Dubai are down in most categories not just luxury. What is driving the prices to fall? Mustafa Alrawi, an assistant editor in chief, and Chris Nelson, assistant business editor, delve deeper in the Business Extra podcast.

This week on The Cricket Pod, Paul Radley, Chitrabhanu Kadalayil and Jon Turner discuss the cracking Indian Premier League final which Mumbai Indians won by one run against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Michael Young reflected on the legacy of Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, the former Maronite Christian patriarch who died this week. He had higher expectations of Lebanon than its own leaders, argues Young.

Sholto Byrnes examines the reasons why a ‘new Malaysia’ promised in last year’s election has failed to materialise and why Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has yet to deliver on his promises of reform.

Creating dynamic societies of the future demands forward-looking education programmes that teach key skills and new ways to absorb and utilise knowledge, says Solveig Nicklos, dean of Abu Dhabi School of Government.

Nic Ridley

Night editor

Updated: May 16, 2019 10:28 PM

