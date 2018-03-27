Hello from The National’s newsroom in Abu Dhabi.

The UK yesterday branded Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker as a “hostile act”. As the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released footage of its troops boarding the Stena Impero from speedboats, London rejected Tehran’s claim that it seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt expressed his “extreme disappointment” over the incident just a week after Iran claimed it wanted to de-escalate tension in the region.

Security services in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region yesterday said they had arrested the brother of a politician in the Turkish parliament for the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital, Erbil. The diplomat was one of three shot dead on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in a restaurant. A statement from another Iraqi Kurdish security force, the Counter Terrorism Department, named the suspect as Mazlum Dag, brother of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party politician Dersim Dag.

For thousands of years, the palm tree’s fruit fed generations of people in the UAE, while its trunk and leaves were used to build homes. Now the palm is blasting off on a new chapter as the country is to send the tree’s seeds into orbit on the International Space Station. In the early hours of Thursday morning UAE time, the seeds will lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a Falcon 9 rocket operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX that will carry the Dragon cargo capsule to the ISS.

The words of Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the great granddaughter of the UAE’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed and a columnist on The National, have been immortalised at the one of the world’s great seats of learning, the University of Cambridge. Sheikha Shamma’s quote - “It is our collective duty to lead responsibly to create a better world for future generations” - joined inspiring words from the likes of Nelson Mandela and Michelle Obama on display at the Moller Institute at Churchill College.

In other news...

ARTS&LIFESTYLE Home to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the 4,000-year-old Mesopotamian city of Babylon has fared badly in recent times. The site of the Hanging Gardens and the Tower of Babel, it was used as a military base and helipad by US troops in 2003 - and Saddam Hussein built himself a palace on the citadel of King Nebuchadnezzar II. However, its recent listing as a Unesco World Heritage Site has given Iraqis long-overdue cause for celebration.

OPINION Raghida Dergham argues that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s gamesmanship in playing off the US and Russia by taking delivery of the S-400 missile defence system from Moscow, which has already led to Turkey being suspended from Nato’s F-35 fighter jet programme, may backfire on Ankara’s populist leader.

BUSINESS China is pressing ahead with its pledge to open up its financial industry to foreign investors. The latest measures were unveiled by Vice Premier Liu He following a high-level meeting called in response to a slowing down in growth of the world’s second biggest economy, which shrank by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter.

SPORT Sports editor Graham Caygill on how Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez managed to eclipse his more famous rivals Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi by leading his country to glory in a continental tournament as Algeria clinched the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Senegal in Cairo.

All this and more in The National – look out for the print edition, visit TheNational.ae, find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter for round-the-clock updates.

Stuart James

Production editor

If you're on the go, don't forget our mobile app – for iOS and Android – and also get news alerts sent directly to you or sign up for our WhatsApp service.