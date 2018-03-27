NewsletterArticle

An escalating war of words between Washington and Tehran has raised tension levels in the region yet again. But Iran has now taken a dangerous step that has the potential for the stand-off to spin out of control. In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s warning on Sunday that he would never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, Tehran has appeared undeterred, announcing it has increased the enrichment of low-grade uranium by fourfold. The move threatens to break the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has already given European powers 60 days to rescue the pact by finding ways around crippling economic sanctions reimposed by the US after Mr Trump pulled out of the agreement last year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, suspicion has greeted the White House’s latest efforts to build up momentum for its ‘deal of the century’ for peace between the Palestinians and Israelis. The Palestinian Authority said it would not take part in a conference in Bahrain next month to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The initiative, announced on Sunday, is being viewed as an attempt to use economic means to lead to a settlement of the conflict at a time when Palestinians are suffering under Israel’s occupation like never before.

In Abu Dhabi, Mr Trump’s former defence secretary James Mattis told an audience including Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, that the UAE must keep faith in its strong relationship with the United States despite a temptation to believe the country was “coming apart at the seams”. He said that “America will frustrate you at times because of its form of government, but the UAE and America will always find their way back to common ground, on that I have no doubt”.

Amid an increasingly belligerent posture taken by the Houthis in Yemen, the United Nations World Food Programme has said that it is considering suspending aid to areas under the rebels’ control due to the “obstructive and uncooperative role” of their leaders.

It is a critical time for Afghanistan’s future, with ongoing peace talks and a surge in violence in recent weeks. It may be alarming then to read that across the country, an increasing number of Afghans are seeking justice in ad hoc Taliban courts, citing frustration with the state’s bureaucracy, corruption and lengthy processing times.

“All we want is to hear her voice again.” These are the poignant words from the father of an Emirati woman, describing his family’s devastation after Rowdha Rashed slipped into a coma during a routine nose surgery gone wrong in Dubai. Her family believe her only hope for recovery is to take her to the US for treatment.

A blow for Huawei after Google restricted its access to the Android operating system for new devices. This is the latest twist in the escalating crisis for the Chinese telecoms equipment maker, accused by Washington of being a security threat because of its close ties with Beijing. There is also a wider trade war playing out between the US and China that risks global economic growth prospects. The Google decision could potentially hit consumers more directly than the tariffs on Chinese exports, however.

With the results expected today from last week’s elections in the Philippines, Sholto Byrnes writes in our opinion pages that if President Rodrigo Duterte has done as well as expected, then outsiders who criticise him, should at last accept that the country’s voters know what they want.

The 72nd annual Cannes International Film festival, which this year runs between May 14 and 25, has already seen high-profile premieres including Elton John’s highly anticipated biopic Rocket Man and Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, both of which have won high praise among critics. Also on show is Adam, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani’s beautiful film about a friendship between an unwed pregnant hairdresser and a widowed mother. Cannes isn’t just about the critics. Serious businesses is being done on the sidelines of the festival. For example, Emirati director Mohammed Saeed Harib’s forthcoming Rashid & Rajab, an Image Nation Abu Dhabi film, has been picked up for global distribution by international sales agent AGC International.

Watch: as excitement grows ahead of the all-English Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, we give you everything you need to know about the teams contesting to win football’s biggest prize.

Listen: on The Cricket Pod, writer and presenter Zainab Abbas talks to The National’s Paul Radley and Chitrabhanu Kadalayil about Pakistan's chances at the Cricket World Cup.

Mustafa Alrawi

Assistant Editor-in-Chief

