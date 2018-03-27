Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 21 May 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

NewsletterArticle

Iran claims fourfold rise in uranium-enrichment levels, Palestinians to snub investment conference and Jim Mattis in Abu Dhabi

An escalating war of words between Washington and Tehran has raised tension levels in the region yet again. But Iran has now taken a dangerous step that has the potential for the stand-off to spin out of control. In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s warning on Sunday that he would never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, Tehran has appeared undeterred, announcing it has increased the enrichment of low-grade uranium by fourfold. The move threatens to break the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has already given European powers 60 days to rescue the pact by finding ways around crippling economic sanctions reimposed by the US after Mr Trump pulled out of the agreement last year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, suspicion has greeted the White House’s latest efforts to build up momentum for its ‘deal of the century’ for peace between the Palestinians and Israelis. The Palestinian Authority said it would not take part in a conference in Bahrain next month to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The initiative, announced on Sunday, is being viewed as an attempt to use economic means to lead to a settlement of the conflict at a time when Palestinians are suffering under Israel’s occupation like never before.

In Abu Dhabi, Mr Trump’s former defence secretary James Mattis told an audience including Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, that the UAE must keep faith in its strong relationship with the United States despite a temptation to believe the country was “coming apart at the seams”. He said that “America will frustrate you at times because of its form of government, but the UAE and America will always find their way back to common ground, on that I have no doubt”.

Amid an increasingly belligerent posture taken by the Houthis in Yemen, the United Nations World Food Programme has said that it is considering suspending aid to areas under the rebels’ control due to the “obstructive and uncooperative role” of their leaders.

It is a critical time for Afghanistan’s future, with ongoing peace talks and a surge in violence in recent weeks. It may be alarming then to read that across the country, an increasing number of Afghans are seeking justice in ad hoc Taliban courts, citing frustration with the state’s bureaucracy, corruption and lengthy processing times.

“All we want is to hear her voice again.” These are the poignant words from the father of an Emirati woman, describing his family’s devastation after Rowdha Rashed slipped into a coma during a routine nose surgery gone wrong in Dubai. Her family believe her only hope for recovery is to take her to the US for treatment.

A blow for Huawei after Google restricted its access to the Android operating system for new devices. This is the latest twist in the escalating crisis for the Chinese telecoms equipment maker, accused by Washington of being a security threat because of its close ties with Beijing. There is also a wider trade war playing out between the US and China that risks global economic growth prospects. The Google decision could potentially hit consumers more directly than the tariffs on Chinese exports, however.

With the results expected today from last week’s elections in the Philippines, Sholto Byrnes writes in our opinion pages that if President Rodrigo Duterte has done as well as expected, then outsiders who criticise him, should at last accept that the country’s voters know what they want.

The 72nd annual Cannes International Film festival, which this year runs between May 14 and 25, has already seen high-profile premieres including Elton John’s highly anticipated biopic Rocket Man and Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, both of which have won high praise among critics. Also on show is Adam, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani’s beautiful film about a friendship between an unwed pregnant hairdresser and a widowed mother. Cannes isn’t just about the critics. Serious businesses is being done on the sidelines of the festival. For example, Emirati director Mohammed Saeed Harib’s forthcoming Rashid & Rajab, an Image Nation Abu Dhabi film, has been picked up for global distribution by international sales agent AGC International.

Watch: as excitement grows ahead of the all-English Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, we give you everything you need to know about the teams contesting to win football’s biggest prize.

Listen: on The Cricket Pod, writer and presenter Zainab Abbas talks to The National’s Paul Radley and Chitrabhanu Kadalayil about Pakistan's chances at the Cricket World Cup.

All this and more in The National – look out for the print edition, visit TheNational.ae, find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter for round-the-clock updates.

Mustafa Alrawi

Assistant Editor-in-Chief

If you're on the go, don't forget our mobile app – for iOS and Android – and also get news alerts sent directly to you or sign up for our WhatsApp service.

Updated: May 20, 2019 10:37 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke in a scene from the final episode of "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 19, 2019. (HBO via AP)

Spoiler alert: 'Game of Thrones' grand finale

Television
Truck driver Shir Aga, 28, was kidnapped and later solved his case in a Taliban court in rural Herat. Stefanie Glinski for The National

Afghans flock to Taliban courts seeking swift justice

Asia
The YouGov survey found that fasters were more likely than non-fasters to increase their usage of grocery apps in Ramadan. Photo: AP 

Most UAE residents use grocery apps more during Ramadan

Economy
Workers refil containers with freshly fried pakora at Bait Al Shay cafeteria in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National

Dubai's Ramadan pop-ups and the rise of the one-dirham snack

UAE
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Priyanka Chopra attends the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

Cannes 2019: The best red carpet gowns by Arab designers

Fashion
Most Read
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 14, 2019, US President Donald Trump speaks about infrastructure at the Cameron LNG Export Facility in Hackberry, Louisiana. US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday, May 19, 2019 suggesting that if the Islamic republic attacks American interests, it will be destroyed. "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again," Trump said in a tweet. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise as the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over what it termed Iranian "threats." / AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Trump: I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons

The Americas
This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke in a scene from the final episode of "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 19, 2019. (HBO via AP)

Spoiler alert: 'Game of Thrones' grand finale

Television
Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, receives Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for iftar in Zabeel Palace during Ramadan. 

Dubai Ruler receives Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for iftar

Government
Dubai's Roxy Cinemas is offering tickets from Dh20 throughout Ramdan. Courtesy Roxy Cinemas 

A Dubai cinema is offering Dh20 tickets this Ramadan

Family
Trinidadian singer Kalpee. Courtesy Sony Music Middle East

Trinidadian singer Kalpee on his hit single No One

Music
Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the e-reader
Most Read
Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, receives Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for iftar in Zabeel Palace during Ramadan. 

Dubai Ruler receives Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for iftar

Government
Workers refil containers with freshly fried pakora at Bait Al Shay cafeteria in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National

Dubai's Ramadan pop-ups and the rise of the one-dirham snack

UAE
Former US Secretary of Defence James Mattis, who bade farewell to the Pentagon in December last year, told the US military to "hold fast" after he quit over a series of fundamental differences with President Donald Trump. AFP

UAE must keep faith in America, says former US defence secretary

Government
Rebecca Chisholm (right) with her mother Wendy Skelton

British teacher thrown from horse in riding accident

UAE
ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2019 (WAM) -- Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has attended today the graduation ceremony of the 19th batch of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College in Abu Dhabi. Wam

From British army drills to poetry: the story of Sheikh Hamdan

UAE
Most Read
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 14, 2019, US President Donald Trump speaks about infrastructure at the Cameron LNG Export Facility in Hackberry, Louisiana. US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday, May 19, 2019 suggesting that if the Islamic republic attacks American interests, it will be destroyed. "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again," Trump said in a tweet. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise as the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over what it termed Iranian "threats." / AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Trump: I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons

The Americas
Part of the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the Iranian city of Isfahan. AP Photo

Iran says it has crossed limits on uranium enrichment

MENA
Imran Hameed, left, poses with Salma Food Bank volunteers, humorously called the Bearded Broz. Salma Food Bank 

The Islamic food banks helping British Muslims and non-Muslims

Europe
Saudi King Salman has called an emergency summit on recent attacks faced by the kingdom. Reuters

Saudi Arabia sends emergency summit invites through Arab League

MENA
Police Constable Uzma Amireddy and PC Arfan Rahouf at Bull Lane Mosque in York, North Yorkshire. North Yorkshire Police

Ramadan work ethic: British Muslim police and doctors juggle fasting and emergencies

Europe
Most Read
The YouGov survey found that fasters were more likely than non-fasters to increase their usage of grocery apps in Ramadan. Photo: AP 

Most UAE residents use grocery apps more during Ramadan

Economy
Artisanal miners work at Tilwizembe, a former industrial copper-cobalt mine outside Kolwezi, in the south of Democratic Republic of Congo. The bulk of rare earth mining is done in dangerous and environmentally damaging conditions. Reuters

Don't forget that China can levy sanctions, too

Comment
The Dh5 billion mega project aims to transform the currently undeveloped Jubail Island into new mixed-use communities. Courtesy Jubail Island

Jubail Island appoints contractor for Dh5bn Abu Dhabi project

Property
By diversifying, Apple is becoming less reliant on iPhone sales growth. Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

World's most popular smartphone brands, Q1 2018

Technology
Visitors take pictures during their visit to Mughsail Beach in Salalah. Randolph Caguintuan / Reuters

Oman's Salam Air mulling Airbus order amid network expansion

Aviation
Most Read
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 14, 2019, US President Donald Trump speaks about infrastructure at the Cameron LNG Export Facility in Hackberry, Louisiana. US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday, May 19, 2019 suggesting that if the Islamic republic attacks American interests, it will be destroyed. "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again," Trump said in a tweet. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise as the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over what it termed Iranian "threats." / AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Trump: I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons

The Americas
This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke in a scene from the final episode of "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 19, 2019. (HBO via AP)

Spoiler alert: 'Game of Thrones' grand finale

Television
Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, receives Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for iftar in Zabeel Palace during Ramadan. 

Dubai Ruler receives Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for iftar

Government
Dubai's Roxy Cinemas is offering tickets from Dh20 throughout Ramdan. Courtesy Roxy Cinemas 

A Dubai cinema is offering Dh20 tickets this Ramadan

Family
Trinidadian singer Kalpee. Courtesy Sony Music Middle East

Trinidadian singer Kalpee on his hit single No One

Music
Most Read
This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke in a scene from the final episode of "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 19, 2019. (HBO via AP)

Spoiler alert: 'Game of Thrones' grand finale

Television
Trinidadian singer Kalpee. Courtesy Sony Music Middle East

Trinidadian singer Kalpee on his hit single No One

Music
Ed Sheeran, David S Cohen, and Aaron Rodgers are just a few famous faces who have shown up on 'Game of Thrones'. Courtesy HBO

'Game of Thrones': Best cameos in the show's eight-series history

Television
DJ Khaled released his new album 'Father of Asahd'. AP file

Watch: DJ Khaled celebrates his Palestinian roots in new video

Music
Jeff Koons poses by his work 'Rabbit' in 2009. EPA

Jeff Koons breaks records as bunny sculpture sells for $91 million

Art
Most Read
Dubai's Roxy Cinemas is offering tickets from Dh20 throughout Ramdan. Courtesy Roxy Cinemas 

A Dubai cinema is offering Dh20 tickets this Ramadan

Family
Indian actress Deepika Padukone poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2019. / AFP / LOIC VENANCE

Queen of Cannes: How Deepika Padukone rules the red carpet

Fashion
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Priyanka Chopra attends the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

Cannes 2019: The best red carpet gowns by Arab designers

Fashion
Bu! Trinity at Abu Dhabi's World Trade Centre Mall is set to close at the end of May. Courtesy: Bu!

Popular Abu Dhabi restaurant announces closure

Food
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles competing in Antwerp, Belgium May 18, 2019. ÊREUTERS/Yves Herman

13 looks from the 2019 World Beard and Moustache Championship

Lifestyle
Most Read
Graham Potter guided Swansea to a 10th place finish in the second-tier Championship but is expected to be named Brighton & Hove Albion manager in the coming days. Getty Images

Graham Potter's willingness to experiment stands him out from the crowd

Football
Mohammad Amir has been included in Pakistan's World Cup squad. Reuters

The Cricket Pod: Amir's return cannot come soon enough

Cricket
The Undertaker will again appear in Saudi having appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah in April last year and then in Riyadh in November at Crown Jewel. Courtesy photo

WWE tickets in Saudi Arabia set to go on sale with Undertaker facing Goldberg

Other Sport
Rafael Nadal will aim to win his 12th French Open title, Getty Images

Nadal 'can't wait' to return to Roland Garros in pursuit of title No 12

Tennis
The backlash against Gerard Pique has been significant. Hannah McKay / Reuters

Griezmann's 'The Decision': Pique surprise at Barcelona lash out

Football