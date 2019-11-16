UAE residents can register for place on special Emirates Airbus A380 National Day flight
The flight will celebrate the multicultural communities of the country
UAE residents have been invited to apply for a seat on a special National Day flight that aims to bring together the country's multicultural community.
Dubai airline Emirates is to fly an Airbus A380 aircraft on a special journey around the UAE with "as many nationalities on board as possible".
The flight, EK2019, will be airborne on November 29 for approximately one-and-a-half hours, according to an Emirates spokesperson, who added that the airline is anticipating "more than 500 passengers".
The A380 commissioned for the flight will be decorated with a bespoke "Year of Tolerance" livery, showing a panorama of people from diverse cultures and backgrounds holding hands with one another.
Residents can register for a place on the flight at the following link: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/campaigns/6798959/national-day
Registration needs to be done by November 19 for a chance to be selected.
When asked how the selection process will be carried out, Emirates said: "Selection will be carried out via multiple criteria, but passengers need to reside in the UAE in order to qualify."
The airline said that on average it carries more than 50 nationalities on any given flight across its network.
"Much like the UAE, which is home to 200 nationalities, Emirates employs over 160 nationalities and draws strength from the diversity and shared values that brings its employees together," it added in a statement.
Friday, November 29 marks the start of a holiday period for UAE residents.
Following on from the weekend will be three days of public holiday to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 48th National Day.
Updated: November 16, 2019 11:45 AM