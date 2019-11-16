UAE residents can register for place on special Emirates Airbus A380 National Day flight

The flight will celebrate the multicultural communities of the country

UAE residents have been invited to apply for a seat on a special National Day flight that aims to bring together the country's multicultural community.

Dubai airline Emirates is to fly an Airbus A380 aircraft on a special journey around the UAE with "as many nationalities on board as possible".

The flight, EK2019, will be airborne on November 29 for approximately one-and-a-half hours, according to an Emirates spokesperson, who added that the airline is anticipating "more than 500 passengers".

The A380 commissioned for the flight will be decorated with a bespoke "Year of Tolerance" livery, showing a panorama of people from diverse cultures and backgrounds holding hands with one another.

Residents can register for a place on the flight at the following link: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/campaigns/6798959/national-day

Registration needs to be done by November 19 for a chance to be selected.

When asked how the selection process will be carried out, Emirates said: "Selection will be carried out via multiple criteria, but passengers need to reside in the UAE in order to qualify."

__________________

The A380 through the years

Airbus will stop production of its A380 superjet by 2021 Reuters People look at a Emirates A380 airbus landing in Nice, south of France. AFP Sheikh Mohammed takes a tour of an Emirates A380 during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Airshow in 2013. AFP A visitor poses for a photo in front of an Emirates A380 Airbus passenger aircraft decorated with a giant portrait of UAE founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan. AFP Airbus and Emirates celebrate the 100th A380 in 2018. Courtesy Emirates The A380 is the World biggest passenger jet . AP Emirates will receive 14 more A380s from Airbus before the plane maker ends production. Courtesy Emirates Airbus said Thursday it will stop making A380 superjumbo jets in 2021 after struggling to win clients. AP Photo Interior of Business Class on an Emirates A380. Courtesy: Emirates Interior of Business Class on Emirates A380. Courtsey: Emirates An air stewardess arranges bedsheets of a double bed in a suite of Singapore Airlines' new Airbus A380 during a tour of the plane at Changi Airport in Singapore. AFP An Airbus A380, the largest passenger jet in the world, in Dubai. The airline topped a list of attractive employers in a recent survey of Gen Y and Gen Z. EPA The special Emirates A380 will be in service with the Real Madrid decal for six months. Courtesy Emirates United for Wildlife Emirates A380 before its first flight to London. Courtesy Emirates Airline An Etihad Airways A380 at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Christopher Pike / The National A Singapore Airlines Airbus in the snow at JFK, 2018. Reuters Etihad Airways economy on an A380. Courtesy Etihad The Lobby of an Etihad Airways A380. AFP Aermacchi MB-339 jets from UAE's Al-Fursan display team perform with an Airbus A380 from Etihad Airways before the start of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit. AFP An Emirates Airbus A380 plane in Beirut, Lebanon. AP Photo An Emirates Airline A-380 leads UAE's "Al Fursan" aerobatic display team, during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show. AP Photo The tail of the Airbus A-380 at the 46th Paris Air Show. Getty Images An Emirates Airbus A380 plane is seen at Nice International airport in Nice, France. REUTERS An Airbus SAS A380 super jumbo performs a flying display on day two of the 51st International Paris Air Show in Paris, France. Bloomberg Line Emirates is one of the airlines included in the TSA's emergency order. Courtesy Emirates Tthe A380 has been Airbus’s flagship project for the past two decades. Bloomberg A British Airways A380. Courtesy British Airways A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 at Beijing airport. AFP New wheels on the Emirates A380. Courtesy Emirates At Dubai's Miracle Garden, more than five million flowers were grown to produce a full-size Emirates Airbus A380

__________________

The airline said that on average it carries more than 50 nationalities on any given flight across its network.

"Much like the UAE, which is home to 200 nationalities, Emirates employs over 160 nationalities and draws strength from the diversity and shared values that brings its employees together," it added in a statement.

Friday, November 29 marks the start of a holiday period for UAE residents.

Following on from the weekend will be three days of public holiday to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 48th National Day.