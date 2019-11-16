Abu Dhabi, UAESaturday 16 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

UAE residents can register for place on special Emirates Airbus A380 National Day flight

The flight will celebrate the multicultural communities of the country

The special livery on the Emirates flight EK2019. Courtesy Emirates
The special livery on the Emirates flight EK2019. Courtesy Emirates

UAE residents have been invited to apply for a seat on a special National Day flight that aims to bring together the country's multicultural community.

Dubai airline Emirates is to fly an Airbus A380 aircraft on a special journey around the UAE with "as many nationalities on board as possible".

The flight, EK2019, will be airborne on November 29 for approximately one-and-a-half hours, according to an Emirates spokesperson, who added that the airline is anticipating "more than 500 passengers".

Read More

Etihad Airways reveals new Manchester City livery to mark arrival of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

The A380 commissioned for the flight will be decorated with a bespoke "Year of Tolerance" livery, showing a panorama of people from diverse cultures and backgrounds holding hands with one another.

Residents can register for a place on the flight at the following link: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/campaigns/6798959/national-day

Registration needs to be done by November 19 for a chance to be selected.

When asked how the selection process will be carried out, Emirates said: "Selection will be carried out via multiple criteria, but passengers need to reside in the UAE in order to qualify."

__________________

The A380 through the years

__________________

The airline said that on average it carries more than 50 nationalities on any given flight across its network.

"Much like the UAE, which is home to 200 nationalities, Emirates employs over 160 nationalities and draws strength from the diversity and shared values that brings its employees together," it added in a statement.

Read More

Boeing Max crisis and industry woes loom over Dubai Airshow

Friday, November 29 marks the start of a holiday period for UAE residents.

Following on from the weekend will be three days of public holiday to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 48th National Day.

Updated: November 16, 2019 11:45 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
1869: The opening ceremony of the Suez Canal at Port Said in Egypt. The city of Port Said was established on the Mediterranean coast in 1859, when construction began on the new canal. Getty Images.

How the Suez Canal put Egypt at the heart of global trade

MENA
Iraqi demonstrators and clerics gather after Friday prayers in the Sadr City district of Baghdad on November 15, 2019. Reuters

Sistani backs Iraqi protesters' calls for new election law

MENA
An Emirates Airline A-380 leads the "Al Fursan", or the Knights, a UAE Air Force aerobatic display team, during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show 2017. AP. 

Dubai Airshow to open as Airbus and Boeing battle for orders

Aviation
Mohammad Safadi attends an investment summit in Beirut in 2010, when he was serving as Lebanon's minister of economy and trade. Reuters

Who is Mohammad Safadi, Lebanon’s potential new prime minister?

MENA
The reader is hoping to work at the exhibition in Dubai for four days. Pawan Singh / The National 

'Can I work in the UAE on a visit visa?'

Money