Motoring
x

Abu Dhabi, UAESunday 21 April 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Female Uber drivers in Saudi Arabia can now choose their passengers' gender

The ride-hailing app has launched a filtering feature - a global first

Uber now allows its female drivers to filter their passengers by gender. AP
Uber now allows its female drivers to filter their passengers by gender. AP

Uber has introduced a new feature for its female drivers in Saudi Arabia in a bid to get more women behind the wheel.

Female motorists for the ride-hailing app now have the option to connect with female-only passengers, as part of the new 'Women Preferred View' option.

It's the first feature of its kind for Uber, which created the gender preference format following months of research and discussion with drivers in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia officially lifted its ban on issuing women driving licences in June 2018, and Uber hopes to encourage more women into its driving seats with the 'preferred view' option.

"We launched this feature in response to the feedback we received from women drivers in Saudi Arabia and we are committed to always being thoughtful of how we can always improve their experience driving on the app," said Tino Waked, general manager of Uber Middle East and North Africa.

Read More

Meet the Saudi Prince who spends his Fridays scouring flea markets

Saudi Arabia to open 2,500 more cinema screens in the next five years

14 photos that show how diverse Saudi Arabian fashion is

The ride-booking giant first tested the Women Preferred View feature last year, before adding it as a permanent fixture, exclusive to female Saudi drivers, this month.

During research as part of its Masaruky initiative, Uber found that 74 per cent of prospective female drivers would only be interested in hosting passengers of the same gender.

The female-focused initiative is "aimed towards empowering women with economic opportunities", Uber revealed when it launched the project last year, offering women affordable transportation options.

"This newly introduced feature will open new doors and opportunities for women as Uber driver-partners, while being conscientious of local cultural norms," said Waked.

"This is just the start, and we will continue working with experts to leverage our external research as we move forward to ensure that this is in the best interest of women driver-partners in the Kingdom."

Updated: April 16, 2019 03:57 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editors Picks
A relative of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church, reacts at the police mortuary in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

UAE

UAE resident in Sri Lanka sees Easter turn to bloodshed
All travellers in Sri Lanka are advised to reach Bandaranaike International Airport at least four hours before flight time to clear stricter security measures. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons / Balou46

TRAVEL

Sri Lanka: tourists can still travel to airport during curfew hours
Watersports company Seahawk is offering kayak tours around Louvre Abu Dhabi. Seahawk 

LIFESTYLE

You can now take a kayak tour around Louvre Abu Dhabi
'Free Solo' shows Alex Honnold making the first free solo ascent of El Capitan's Freerider in Yosemite National Park, CA. National Geographic

FILM

7 films to watch this week in the UAE
Dubai resident Shaun Faver regularly converts his dirham earnings into euros to support his daughter's university education in the Netherlands. Reem Mohammed/The National

MONEY

European residents in the UAE cash in on the euro's 10% drop against the dollar
Most Read
All travellers in Sri Lanka are advised to reach Bandaranaike International Airport at least four hours before flight time to clear stricter security measures. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons / Balou46

TRAVEL

Sri Lanka: tourists can still travel to airport during curfew hours
Emirates Palace hosts two Easter events this weekend: a brunch on Friday and a picnic on Saturday. Courtesy Emirates Palace 

LIFESTYLE

Easter in the UAE: From meal deals to egg hunts
Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museum’s latest exhibit “China: Through the Looking Glass” May 4, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

FASHION

The most memorable Met Gala outfits through the years
The Ben Abeba restaurant sponsors a youth football club who dine for free after tournament wins. Courtesy Ben Abeba

TRAVEL

The Scottish pensioner who opened a restaurant in Ethiopia
Prosecutors have lost their appeal against the acquittal of an Emirates flight attendant on theft charges.

TRAVEL

World's safest airlines 2019 revealed