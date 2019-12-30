Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough: a Skype meeting of minds
The renowned environmentalist thanks the teenage climate activist for everything she's done for the planet
Two of the world's most prominent climate champions met for the first time this week when Greta Thunberg interviewed Sir David Attenborough on Skype.
The Swedish climate activist guest edited part of BBC Radio 4's Today programme broadcast on Monday, December 30. As part of the show, the 16-year-old Skyped with the award-winning filmmaker and environmentalist from her home town in Sweden.
During the interview Attenborough told Thunberg she had shown great bravery.
What happened when … @GretaThunberg met David Attenborough for the first time? #r4today | https://t.co/wMHvNpJoQG | @MishalHusain pic.twitter.com/oPekQdBl0S— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 30, 2019
Thunberg credited the 93-year-old historian as being the person who opened her eyes to climate change.
"When I was younger, maybe nine or 10 years old, the thing that made me open my eyes with what was happening for the environment were films and documentaries about the natural world and what was going on, so thank you for that," she told Attenborough from Stockholm.
The Blue Planet creator also lauded the youngster for her activism, telling presenter Mishal Husain that Thunberg had "achieved things that many of us who have been working on climate change have failed to achieved."
When Greta met David: “We don’t want to spend our time marching through the streets, but we have to,” agrees Attenborough as he thanks Thunberg #climagechange #ExtinctionRebellion #GretaThurnberg #DavidAttenborough https://t.co/tq6WRtWUUo— Hayley (@HayleyScottie) December 30, 2019
The pair of climate giants alluded to the importance of the upcoming Cop26 set to take place in Glasgow next year. "The Cop26 is special. I cannot say enough how important it is," said Thunberg while Attenborough warned listeners: "every day we delay things we are missing an opportunity."
A message on repeat
Thunberg, who will turn 17 on Friday, January 3, asked Attenborough if mentioning climate change was controversial 20 years ago when he was making documentaries.
"We could see the writing very clearly on the wall then and I did a programme in Easter Island to mark the beginning of the new millennium, and I stood in front of those great memorials to a broken civilisation and said 'this is an example of what happens if you don’t care about the environment'."
The former BBC controller also asked Thunberg how long she could sustain saying the same thing.
"It is a problem with repeating things over and over again, but that’s what we need to do because they’re obviously not listening. You need to repeat it until it is being understood," answered the teen.
The pair signed off by expressing a desire to meet in person in the future and Attenborough reiterated his thanks to the teenager saying: "Until we do, I do thank you very much."
Fans of both personalities took to twitter to thank the climate change champions for their work.
Really enjoyed hearing you and David Attenborough in discussion. I think you two combining your message would be really powerful to amplify what you're doing! Plus you seemed to get on well with each other. Good job!— S.A. Thurtle (@sathurtle) December 30, 2019
Great programme, well done. The message is clear — it’s time for society to change.— Stephen Trew (@stephentrew) December 30, 2019
The radio programme focused heavily on environmental issues as a whole, with reports on sustainable flying, forest fire warnings in Australia and an interview with Svante Thunberg, Greta's father.
