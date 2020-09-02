Exclusive experience: 12 of the best private dining rooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Whether you’re planning a leisurely lunch date, an intimate party or a business meeting, having your own private dining area can make the experience all the more special, particularly if you are concerned about social distancing. Here are some premium UAE restaurants that offer exclusive dining experiences.

Dubai

Gaia

Gaia features a quaint private space with white stone walls decorated with copper pans. Supplied

The lower level of this Greek-Mediterranean restaurant is home to a chef’s table that can seat up to 12 people. Surrounded by white stone walls decorated with copper pans, the table was designed to create an intimate experience between the cooks and diners. Guests can share their favourite dishes and ingredients with the kitchen team, and then watch them create an exclusive meal. It’s no wonder this table has, in the past, seated celebrities such as Rita Ora and Sean Paul.

Cost: no minimum spend, price on request

Podium Level, Gate Village 11, DIFC; 04 241 4242; www.gaia-restaurants.com

Indochine

This hot spot has a private dining room at the back of the restaurant that is slightly elevated and separated by red vintage Vietnamese shutters. Guests can opt to keep the shutters open if they’re looking to feel more connected to the main dining area, or close them for a more private setting.

In terms of interiors, expect teak floors, high ceilings covered in dark bamboo wood and lush greenery in classic Indochine style. In the winter, guests can open the floor-to-ceiling windows, giving the room an outdoor terrace feel.

The area can seat up to 20 guests or can be booked for a private function that can fit 25 to 30.

Cost: Dh8,000, with Dh450 per person minimum spend

Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC ; 04 208 9333; www.indochinedxb.com

La Serre

The La Serre private dining area features bi-folding doors that opens up into the kitchen. Supplied

The contemporary French restaurant has two private dining rooms. One also serves as a chef’s table, with bifold doors that open up so that guests can enjoy the theatre of the kitchen while they dine. This room seats up to 14 people, while the other seats up to 20.

The rooms are multifunctional and can host everything from private dinners to baby showers, proposals and business meetings. The ambiencee is sophisticated, with crisp white table linen, off-white chairs and wood furnishings, paired with delicate floral arrangements.

Cost: From Dh300 per person; prices vary depending on menu and drink selection

Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai; 04 528 3779; www.laserre.com

Mami Umami

Mami Umami has a number of private dining options available, depending on the size of the group and the occasion. Supplied

This new Japanese restaurant in Downtown Dubai has private dining options to meet a range of tastes.

The first can accommodate 10 guests and has access to the terrace, with Burj Khalifa views. Another, with seating for up to 20, features Japanese artwork, wooden walls, glass doors and, again, access to the terrace. Both rooms have speakers in case guests want to choose their own playlists, and upon request, can be combined to accommodate up to 30 guests.

A third dining room, which can also accommodate up to 10 guests, features Japanese artwork and dim lighting, making it a cosy option for more private meetings.

Cost: no minimum spend; packages and set menus are available on request

Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Marasi Drive, Business Bay; 04 512 5555.

Marina Social

Whether you’re looking for a celebratory dinner or a formal event, this British-Mediterranean restaurant has a private dining room with stunning views of Dubai Marina. The room has floor-to-ceiling views (which translates to plenty of natural lighting in the daytime) and keeps it simple and classic for groups of between 10 and 16.

Cost: no minimum spend

InterContinental Dubai Marina; 04 446 6664; www.marinasocialdubai.com

Miss Lily's

This popular Jamaican joint features a private dining room at the back of the restaurant that offers the same laid-back vibe the restaurant is so famous for.

The private dining area can seat 16 to 18 guests, or be broken down to cater to two separate groups of eight.

It has two separate entrances: one through the main dining room and another through the kitchen. It's been designed to look like a Jamaican storage room, complete with vintage wooden shelves and crates. It also has its own subwoofer in the ceiling to ensure guests can enjoy the same music as the rest of the venue. The room has hosted celebrities including Rihanna, Stormzy and Floyd Mayweather.

Cost: Dh300 per person minimum spend

Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road ; 04 356 2900; www.misslilys.com

Nobu

For private celebrations or more intimate get-togethers, Nobu offers two private dining rooms, each able to accommodate a maximum of 12 people.

The rooms offer diners an authentic Japanese experience. The ambiance is an extension of the restaurant’s famously sleek decor, with subtle lighting and curved wicker panels.

Cost: Dh12,000 per room minimum spend

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 0760 ; www.noburestaurants.com/dubai

Shanghai Me

The private dining area in Shanghai Me

The Dubai International Financial Centre restaurant features a dining room that can seat up to 14. Shanghai Me is inspired by 1930s China, with plenty of Art Deco detailing. It has welcomed famous guests including Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik, Jason Derulo and Akon in the past, and Trey Songz and Tyga celebrated their birthdays in its private dining room last year.

Cost: no minimum spend, price on request

Podium Level, Gate Village 11, DIFC; 04 564 0505; www.shanghaime-restaurant.com

Abu Dhabi

Zuma

This perennial favourite is known for its sleek interiors, and guests can enjoy the same ambience in a more private setting. The Abu Dhabi branch has a room that is partially closed off for events and celebrations for up to 14 people. Its design is centred on “the beauty of natural imperfection”. Seating options may vary at the moment owing to social-distancing guidelines.

Cost: no minimum spend

Al Maryah Island; 02 401 5900; www.zumarestaurant.com

99 Sushi

The private dining room of 99 Sushi. Courtesy 99 Sushi

Both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi branches of this popular Japanese restaurant have a dedicated space for guests hoping to have a more exclusive dining experience.

In both cases, the interiors reflect the venue's signature colours of black and gold, which are incorporated into the finishings, as well as the traditional Japanese serveware.

The Abu Dhabi branch can seat up to 10, while the Dubai branch seats up to 14.

Cost: no minimum spend

Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; 02 672 3333; 99sushibar.com

Coya

Coya Abu Dhabi has a private dining room adjacent to the main restaurant. Supplied

For smaller groups looking for a seriously exclusive experience, it doesn’t get better than Coya’s private dining room. The space, adjacent to the main restaurant, comes with its own elevator access. This area can also be used as an unconventional meeting room, and features an interactive TV screen. With social distancing measures and limited capacity, it seats groups of up to four.

Cost: Lunch, Saturday to Thursday: Dh2,000; weekdays dinner: Dh3,000; weekend dinner (Thursday and Friday) Dh4,000

Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000; www.coyarestaurant.com

The St Regis Abu Dhabi

St Regis Abu Dhabi has launched a private brunch experience. Supplied

Those looking to convert one of the UAE’s best-loved meals into a private experience can head over to The St Regis Abu Dhabi, which offers a Brunch in the Clouds concept with a private dining twist.

The popular brunch normally presents buffet selections but, for now, has been transformed to a “served to table” experience where diners can enjoy their meal in one of the hotel’s rooms, whether it’s a standard room, the study or the library. Private dining rooms can seat up to six people and are also available on request. Brunch in the Clouds relaunched on July 3 and takes place every second Friday.

Cost: Dh345 per person with soft drinks

Al Bateen; 02 694 4553; restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com