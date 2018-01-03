x Abu Dhabi, UAEThursday 4 January 2018
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. Business

Spotify makes confidential filing for US IPO

Spotify is the biggest global music streaming company and counts Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc as its main rivals

Spotify was valued at as much as $19 billion last year. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Spotify was valued at as much as $19 billion last year. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Music streaming service Spotify has filed confidentially with US regulators for an initial public offering and is targeting a direct listing in the first half of 2018 that would allow some longtime investors to cash out, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

If Spotify, which was valued at as much as $19 billion last year, goes ahead with its plans, it would be the first major company to carry out a direct listing, an unconventional way to pursue an IPO without raising new capital.

A direct listing mainly eliminates the need for a Wall Street bank or broker to underwrite an IPO along with many associated fees and could change the way companies approach selling shares to the public.

The confidential filing was initially reported by news outlet Axios.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expanded the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act last year by allowing all companies, regardless of revenue, to file a draft IPO registration statement confidentially before they unveil financials publicly.

Spotify is the biggest global music streaming company and counts Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc as its main rivals. Reuters has previously reported Spotify was aiming to file for an IPO in late 2017 and list with the New York Stock Exchange early this year.

A Spotify spokeswoman declined to comment.

________________

Read more

Spotify is being sued $1.6bn for copyright breaches

The acquisition of Shazam by Apple raises questions over control of our tastes

________________

Spotify was sued by Wixen Music Publishing Inc last week for allegedly using thousands of songs, including those of Tom Petty, Neil Young and The Doors, without a license and compensation to the music publisher. It was unclear how the lawsuit would impact the IPO plans.

Wixen, an exclusive licensee of songs including “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty, “Light My Fire” by the Doors, “(Girl We Got a) Good Thing” by Weezer and works of singers such as Stevie Nicks, is seeking damages worth at least $1.6 billion along with injunctive relief.

Spotify intends to proceed with a U.S. direct listing in the first half of 2018 despite the lawsuit, according to a source familiar with the matter. It has filed confidentially with the SEC with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co helping arrange it, the source added.

The company said in June it had more than 140 million active users while listing more than 30 million songs, but it is paid subscribers that count most in business terms. Spotify last reported more than 60 million paid users, twice that of Apple Music, its closest rival.

EDITOR'S PICKS

An Indian Muslim woman walks outside the Jama Masjid in New Delhi on January 3, 2018. Harish Tyagi / EPA

ASIA

India parliament's upper house to debate controversial triple talaq bill
Research shows a father's role is vital in a child's upbringing. Getty

FAMILY

The social stigma still faced for some stay-at-home dads
Tommy Fleetwood won the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and will return to defend his title. Karim Sahib / AFP

GOLF

All you need to know for 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Analysts and traders expect shale production to hit the market in full swing following last year's price recovery. Eric Gay / AP.

ENERGY

Moody's predicts oil to remain in $40-$60 range in 2018
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Wam

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed responds to thank you campaign
In this Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, photo, visitors walk among the attractions at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang Province. The city of Harbin in China's northeast is in its final stages of preparation for one of the world's largest ice and snow festivals, which officially opens to the public on Friday. (Chinatopix via AP)

WORLD

World in focus - best photos for January 3, 2018

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

Etisalat's prepaid recharge cards now start from Dh30. Satish Kumar / The National

UAE
No VAT on pre-paid recharge cards from Etisalat
A Dana Gas plant in Kurdistan. The Sharjah-based is embroiled in a legal battle with bondholders over its $700 million sukuk. Courtesy of Dana Gas

ENERGY
Dana Gas' Sharjah court hearing postponed
Swiss private banks are bullish about wealth creation in Saudi Arabia, which has increasingly been opening up to the global economy. Saul Loeb / AFP

BANKING
Wealth growth in the Middle East is on the rise
For wealthy people internationally, you would expect them to have their wealth distributed in a variety of places, said Khaled Sifri, chief executive of the Emirates investment bank. Duncan Chard for the National.

BANKING
Region attractive for investors intending to reap rich rewards from their wealth

VIDEOS

Recommended

Paul Manafort, pictured,and his business partner Rick Gates were indicted in October by Mr Mueller’s office on charges including conspiracy to launder money. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

THE AMERICAS
Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort sues Special Counsel Robert Mueller
The protests have heaped pressure on President Hassan Rouhani. AFP PHOTO / Lionel BONAVENTURE

MENA
Iran deploys Revolutionary Guards to quell 'sedition' in protest hotbeds
Donald Trump's administration has been informing members of Congress it has decided “to cut off ‘security assistance’ to Pakistan.”. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WORLD
Trump administration prepares to withhold $255 million in aid to Pakistan
Joshua Boyle and his wife Caitlin Coleman were kidnapped in October 2012 while backpacking in Afghanistan. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

THE AMERICAS
Freed Taliban hostage appears in Canadian court on criminal charges