Abu Dhabi, UAETuesday 12 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Adnoc to develop AI solutions with Abu Dhabi-based Group 42

Energy company has been investing in new technology such as AI and blockchain

Peng Xiao, chief executive of G42, left, and Omar Al Suwaidi, an Adnoc executive, right, during the signing ceremony with Dr Sultan Al Jaber. Courtesy Adnoc
Peng Xiao, chief executive of G42, left, and Omar Al Suwaidi, an Adnoc executive, right, during the signing ceremony with Dr Sultan Al Jaber. Courtesy Adnoc

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company signed an agreement with UAE-based artificial intelligence company, Group 42, to develop AI products for the energy sector.

A new company under separate legal and operating terms will be established, the companies said.

Read More

Adnoc pilots blockchain programme across value chain with IBM

Oil & Gas 4.0

"As we prepare for the opportunities and challenges the fourth industrial age will present, this joint venture is a proactive approach using an innovative partnership to create the oil and gas technology solutions of tomorrow," Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc Group chief executive and UAE Minister of State said.

Through the new company, Adnoc will leverage G42's central processing and graphics processing units and its scientific expertise, while the tech firm will have access to the state oil company's "petabytes of archival data" to help develop new systems.

A petabyte is the equivalent of 1,000 terabytes.

Adnoc has been investing more into AI and blockchain as part of its move towards building a leaner, more integrated company.

In 2017, it opened two innovation centres, Thamama and Panorama, at its Abu Dhabi headquarters. The two facilities exploit data to drive down costs, with the former generating efficiency savings of up to $1 billion (Dh3.67bn) from 2017 levels and helping to reduce drilling time by 30 per cent, Adnoc said.

The company is also piloting a blockchain-based automated system with IBM to integrate oil and gas production across its entire value chain.

Updated: November 12, 2019 04:38 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 11, 2019. ADIPEC day 1 Gallery images: "Pretty Boy " the robot amazes visitors at the Promobot stand. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter: Jennifer Gnana

Adipec 2019: The latest from Abu Dhabi's oil and gas conference

Energy
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has driven a reform programme that led to the launch of new 'premium' residence visas on Monday, November 11, 2019. AP

Saudi Arabia issues first batch of ‘premium’ residence visas

MENA
Author Tayari Jones, left, and food personality Nadiya Hussain, right, will both make an appearance at the festival. 

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2020 announces line-up

Books
Liverpool's Joe Gomez (right) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling clash during the Premier League match at Anfield. PA

Sterling suspended by England after canteen clash with Liverpool rival Gomez

Football
Researchers in Peru have discovered an ancient site pre-dating the ancient Inca capital. Courtesy Pedro Szekely / flickr 

Archaeologists find ancient site older than Machu Picchu

Travel