Abu Dhabi, UAEWednesday 13 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Adnoc and Emirates Global Aluminium sign long-term sales agreement

EGA to buy most of the calcined petroleum coke produced by Adnoc Refining

The agreement was signed by Adnoc's director of marketing, supply and trading, Khaled Salmeen and EGA's managing director ​​​​​​​Abdulla Kalban, and was witnessed by Adnoc Group chief executive and UAE Minister of State Dr Sultan Al Jaber, and EGA chairman and Mubadala Investment Company group chief executive ​​​​​​​Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Courtesy Adnoc
The agreement was signed by Adnoc's director of marketing, supply and trading, Khaled Salmeen and EGA's managing director ​​​​​​​Abdulla Kalban, and was witnessed by Adnoc Group chief executive and UAE Minister of State Dr Sultan Al Jaber, and EGA chairman and Mubadala Investment Company group chief executive ​​​​​​​Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Courtesy Adnoc

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company signed a long-term agreement to sell calcined petroleum coke to Emirates Global Aluminium, the UAE's biggest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector.

The agreement with Adnoc will allow EGA to source up to 40 per cent of its calcined coke requirements locally, reducing its logistics costs and reliance on imports, according to a statement on Wednesday. EGA uses calcined petroleum coke in its aluminium smelting process.

"This agreement contributes to further increasing the local economic benefit generated from the UAE’s natural resources and deepens ties and integration between two of the UAE’s most important industries," Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Adnoc Group chief executive, said. "This partnership will enable Adnoc to maximise the value extracted from every barrel of oil that is produced and processed."

Read More

Adnoc pilots blockchain programme across value chain with IBM

Oil & Gas 4.0

Last week, Adnoc announced additional hydrocarbon reserves of 7 billion "stock tank" barrels of oil and 58 trillion cubic feet of conventional gas and 160tcf of unconventional gas, taking the UAE to the sixth position from seventh globally in terms of hydrocarbon reserves, according to data listed by the US Energy Information Administration.

Adnoc Refining’s Carbon Black and Delayed Coker complex in Ruwais is central to the strategy of maximising value from oil production and processing, Dr Al Jaber said. The facility processes the heavy residue material left over from the refining of crude oil and converts it into more valuable refined products.

The agreement with EGA represents the latest milestone in Adnoc's efforts to eliminate production of high-sulphur fuel oil (or ‘residue oil’) and become a ‘zero-fuel oil’ refining business. Adnoc made zero-fuel oil refining a priority in response to the International Marine Organisation’s (IMO) 2020 regulations, which seek to limit the environmental impact of global shipping fleets by reducing the sulphur content in marine fuels to 0.5 per cent, from 3.5 per cent currently.

“Strengthening local supply chains that connect two of the nation’s most substantial energy and industrial exporters demonstrates the maturity of our economic base,” EGA chairman Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said.

Updated: November 13, 2019 05:42 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Funeral of Moaz Al Ajouri November 13 2019. Al Ajouri was the son of an Islamic Jihad operative who had escaped a strike on their home in Damascus the same time Israel killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza.  EPA

Dangerous in Damascus: the Iran-backed groups operating in Syria's capital

World
Mansoor Abulhoul following his visit with Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace for the presentation of diplomatic credentials. Seen here with his wife in red with black hat, Victoria Devin, and the deputy Marshal of the Diplomatic Core with feathers in hat.

UAE Ambassador to UK presents diplomatic credentials to the Queen

Europe
Visitors at the Dubai airshow. Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 at Al Maktoum Airport, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai Airshow: spectacular displays, big deals and what else to expect

Government
Linda Zou, a professor of chemical and environmental engineering at Khalifa University, is one of 2,500 residents granted a 10-year residency visa. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Cloud seeding expert gets permanent residency in UAE

Government
Author and entrepreneurArianna Huffington, who is a guest on the 'Books of My Life' podcast

Podcast: Arianna Huffington, the books that inspired the media powerhouse

Books of my life