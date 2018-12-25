Quicktake: Wamda’s journey after founder Abraaj 

There is life for Dubai venture capital company Wamda Capital after Abraaj, the embattled private equity player that helped form it with the help of investors such as the International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank, Kuwaiti telco Zain Group and Sharjah's Crescent Enterprises.

Wamda is launching its second $70 million fund to invest in technology businesses, similar in terms of geography and sectors to what its previous vehicle created in 2015 did.

What is Wamda?

Wamda, Arabic for spark, started off as an investment platform in 2010 to help aspiring entrepreneurs in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia regions through mentoring, angel finance and web content. It formed with the motto: inspire, empower and connect.

Wamda turned angel financial platform into a VC chaired by Fadi Ghandour, the founder of courier company Aramex, also an Abraaj star investment. The torch of mentoring also carries on with its Mix N’ Mentor event, and more recently Wamdx, a new fellowship programme that will offer aspiring entrepreneurs a grant of $16,000 along with in-kind support including a workspace in Dubai, and other cities in the future.

__________

Read more:

UAE Finance Ministry launches innovation accelerator for start-ups

Mumzworld raises $20 million as it accelerates growth in Saudi Arabia

__________

Why is Wamda launching a second fund?

Wamda sees the Middle East as a region hungry for VC investments and capable of providing high returns to investors.

Its view is shared by a number of players. For example, its stake in Dubai ride-hailing company Careem sits alongside investments from China’s answer to Uber, Didi Chuxing, Japanese e-commerce leader Rakuten, German car maker Daimler and Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding. Wamda is not the only VC attracting interesting investors. Middle East Venture Partners, another investment platform, counts Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar as an investor with a significant undisclosed stake.

Why does Wamda want to focus more on Africa?

Wamda believes that Africa offers attractive returns despite the inherent risks associated with the region.

According to a survey of 60 limited partners around the globe conducted this year by the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, a majority of investors in funds, about 76 per cent, plan to increase or maintain their allocation to African private equity over the next three years. More than half of respondents - some 53 per cent - expect to increase their allocation to the continent, compared with 49 per cent for other emerging and frontier markets.