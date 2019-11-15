Abu Dhabi, UAEFriday 15 November 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Hong Kong set for first recession since the financial crisis

Gross domestic product will contract 1.3 per cent in 2019 from the previous year, the government

Demonstrations are underway for a fifth straight day in Hong Kong. Political unrest compounded by the US-China trade war has worsened economic outlook. AFP
Demonstrations are underway for a fifth straight day in Hong Kong. Political unrest compounded by the US-China trade war has worsened economic outlook. AFP

Hong Kong revised down its estimate for economic growth this year as political unrest grips the city, with the government now forecasting the first annual contraction since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Read More

Protesters hit Hong Kong commute as western powers urge restraint

Star Wars and oil: How Hong Kong’s protesters keep their movement in the spotlight

Gross domestic product will contract 1.3 per cent in 2019 from the previous year, the government said Friday as it released final output calculations for the third quarter. In the three months to September, GDP contracted 3.2 per cent from the previous quarter, the government said, confirming an initial estimate.

The grim outlook brings the official view of the economy in line with what’s visible in Hong Kong’s streets, with shopping malls, restaurants and stores shuttered or on shorter hours in many districts amid unpredictable and often violent protests against the government.

The political downdraft has compounded the slowdown already underway this year amid a weaker Mainland China economy and the trade war with the US.

Updated: November 15, 2019 01:23 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Tourists wear masks as they pose for photographs during their visit of the Taj Mahal amid heavy smog conditions. AFP

Beyond the Headlines: why are so many cities struggling with smog?

World
In this photo provided by Australian airliner Qantas, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner lands at Sydney airport in Sydney, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Australia’s national carrier Qantas has completed a 19-and-a-half hour non-stop flight from London to Sydney, part of a series of tests to assess the effects of very long-haul flights. ( James Morgan/Qantas via AP)

17,800 airmiles in one trip: World's longest non-stop flight lands in Sydney

Travel
Barbara Szep is a flying butler who serves the rich and famous. She's pictured here at the mock-up The Residence, Etihad's flying suite at Etihad Innovation Centre. Victor Besa / The National 

The life of a flying butler: serving the world's elite at 35,000 feet

Travel
Sarah Mohamed of Quill Communications is now building enough emergency savings to last a year. Antonie Robertson/The National

Money & Me: 'Facebook helped me clear Dh500,000 of debt'

Money
And here he is in a cloudy landscape, which is also likely to be from his trip in Canada. 

Sheikh Hamdan: 37 travel photos that show how intrepid he is

Travel