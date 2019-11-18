Air Arabia signs $14bn order for 120 Airbus jets

Air Arabia, the first and largest low-cost airline in the Arab world, signed a $14 billion (Dh51bn) firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

The order is for 73 A320neo, 27 A321neo and 20 A321XLR planes with delivery scheduled to start in 2024.

“Air Arabia’s fleet growth strategy has always been driven by commercial demand," said Adel Ali, the airline's chief executive. "This new milestone underpins not only our solid financial fundamentals but also the strength of our multi-hub growth strategy that we have adopted over the years while remaining focused on efficiency, performance and passenger experience.”

Air Arabia’s fleet consists of 54 A320 and A321neo-LR. The A321neo variant provides extended range for the A320neo family’s longest fuselage version.

Air Arabia operates flights to more than 170 destinations in 50 countries from four hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.