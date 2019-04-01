Sophie Turner reveals 'Game of Thrones' co-star Kit Harington earned more for role

The actress, however, defended the pay gap between the two characters

They play a brother and sister facing war in TV epic Game of Thrones, yet stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington won't let a difference in salary come between them off-screen.

The actors, who play Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, have a disparity in pay, Turner revealed this week.

However, the 23-year-old defended the salary gap, telling Harper's Bazaar UK that Harington, 32, deserved a bigger paycheck.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Courtesy HBO

“Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” Turner, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, said.

“And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what ... you keep that money'."

While Turner didn't disclose the gap in pay, the actress reportedly earns £158,000 (Dh757,180) a week as she films the series, which is gearing up to release its eight and final season later this month. Harington, meanwhile, is said to take home £537,000, according to the Evening Standard.

Both stars have appeared in Game of Thrones, based on the books by George R R Martin, since the show premiered in 2011. Its ultimate season will hit screens on April 14.

In the interview, the actress also opened up about her impending nuptials to her Jonas Brothers fiance, revealing they will tie the knot in a "low-key, intimate" wedding.

"He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year," Turner said. "He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out."