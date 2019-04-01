Television
x

Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 1 April 2019

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Sophie Turner reveals 'Game of Thrones' co-star Kit Harington earned more for role

The actress, however, defended the pay gap between the two characters

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones', has revealed she is happy to be paid less than co-star Kit Harington. Courtesy HBO
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones', has revealed she is happy to be paid less than co-star Kit Harington. Courtesy HBO

They play a brother and sister facing war in TV epic Game of Thrones, yet stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington won't let a difference in salary come between them off-screen.

The actors, who play Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, have a disparity in pay, Turner revealed this week.

However, the 23-year-old defended the salary gap, telling Harper's Bazaar UK that Harington, 32, deserved a bigger paycheck.

Jon Snow in the season finale of Game of Thrones. Courtesy Helen Sloan /  HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Courtesy HBO

“Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” Turner, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, said.

“And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what ... you keep that money'."

Read More

7 real-life 'Game of Thrones' locations to visit

'Game of Thrones': The biggest takeaways from new trailer

Pakistani waiter finds fame as doppelganger for 'Game of Thrones' actor Peter Dinklage

While Turner didn't disclose the gap in pay, the actress reportedly earns £158,000 (Dh757,180) a week as she films the series, which is gearing up to release its eight and final season later this month. Harington, meanwhile, is said to take home £537,000, according to the Evening Standard.

Both stars have appeared in Game of Thrones, based on the books by George R R Martin, since the show premiered in 2011. Its ultimate season will hit screens on April 14.

In the interview, the actress also opened up about her impending nuptials to her Jonas Brothers fiance, revealing they will tie the knot in a "low-key, intimate" wedding.

"He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year," Turner said. "He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out."

Updated: April 1, 2019 09:51 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editors Picks
Illustration by Mathew Kurian

MONEY

Three smart ways to invest $10,000 right now
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones', has revealed she is happy to be paid less than co-star Kit Harington. Courtesy HBO

TELEVISION

Sophie Turner reveals 'GoT' co-star Kit Harington earned more
Animal Flow at Fitness First. Courtesy Fitness First

WELLBEING

Train like a beast: the animal-inspired workouts to try
Still from video

WORLD

Sightline with Tim Marshall: on Israel's election
An Israeli flag flutters at Mount of Olives with the Old City of Jerusalem and its Dome of the Rock mosque in the centre, March 27, 2019. AFP

MENA

How Israel is working to remove Palestinians from Jerusalem
Most Read
Portrait of a Young Woman, Ethiopia, September 1885 – November 1888 by Jules Borelli (1852–1941). Photo: musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, Dist. RMN – Grand Palais / image musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac

ART

See some of the earliest photos ever taken in the Middle East
Afro B performed in Dubai over the weekend. Ollie Millington / Redferns

MUSIC

Afro B immortalised in sand art after his visit to Dubai
PewDiePie, left, had the most subscribed YouTube channel for over five years while T-Series, right, has recently overtaken him with its channel that show videos of Bollywood music and trailers.

ARTS&CULTURE

India's T-Series overtakes PewDiePie as the most subscribed YouTube channel
Gwen Stefani on stage after the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on March 30. Twitter / Dubai World Cup

MUSIC

Dubai World Cup 2019: Gwen Stefani steals the show
Mustafa Said performed before the Aga Khan Music Award jury on Saturday, March 30, in Lisbon, Portugal. AKDN

MUSIC

Egypt’s Mustafa Said wins Aga Khan Music Award for performance