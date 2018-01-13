x Abu Dhabi, UAESaturday 13 January 2018
UAE Edition
International Edition
  • Prayer Times
  • Weather
  1. HOME
  2. Arts&Culture
  3. Film

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 #BeMyGuest Dubai tourism videos unveiled

The second #BeMyGuest campaign starring Khan is broken up into four one-minute videos 

Shah Rukh Khan is see enjoying the Dubai Fountain as part of his #BeMyGuest video. Courtesy Dubai Tourism
Shah Rukh Khan is see enjoying the Dubai Fountain as part of his #BeMyGuest video. Courtesy Dubai Tourism

He’s baaack. Shah Rukh Khan’s second #BeMyGuest stint with Dubai Tourism has been released online.

Set as a four-part mini-series comprised of one-minute videos, the campaign focuses on the Bollywood star and why he considers Dubai his second home as he takes viewers on a journey around the city. Two of the four videos are out now with the other two scheduled to come out on Sunday.

In the series, Khan reaches out to his legions of fans, and introduces them to the lives of four different characters. He personalises each of their experiences of Dubai by showing them the warmth and spirit of the city, customisable to their needs as a visitor.

One of the video sees the 52-year-old meet up with a young footballer named Arjun from London. The youngster is spending his first time away from his parents in Dubai for a football match abroad.

“Arjun, play with your heart,” Khan says. “You’re in my city. Come, let me make you feel at home.”

The video next cuts to shots of the Raees star enjoying the theme parks, including Legoland, Motiongate and DreamWorks at Dubai Parks & Resorts.

In the other video, Khan is helps a couple who have just arrived to Dubai.

"This is your honeymoon. Come on Bhupi, sweet her off her feet," Khan says as they proceed to go on a romantic journey through the Dubai Aquarium and Dubai Fountain, ending at The Palace Downtown Dubai.

“This year, along with one of Bollywood’s most recognised directors, Kabir Khan, we’re taking that partnership further to exploring new places and attractions but with the signature essence of Dubai that truly makes it a place where every visitor can feel like they belong to even greater heights,” says Khan. “I love this amazing city and I’m really looking forward to once again sharing my experiences with my fans.”

________________

Read more:

Behind the scenes of Shah Rukh Khan's latest Dubai Tourism campaign

Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai to shoot second part of #BeMyGuest

Watch: SRK and Anushkha Sharma at Dubai's Cavalli Club

________________

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tim

WORLD

WATCH: The Week That Was with Tim Marshall
Injecting a sense of purpose into your everyday work is the key to finding your calling

BUSINESS

You don’t find your true calling – you make it happen
Saudi women watch the soccer match between Al Ahli and Al Batin in Jeddah, Reuters

WORLD

World in focus - best images for January 13, 2018
Get tickets for the Sunset Music Festival at Zayed Sports City, which features headliners Blackstreet and Dru Hill (pictured). Zayed Sports City

MUSIC

Dru Hill and Blackstreet to perform at Abu Dhabi’s Sunset Music Festival
A collection of bitcoin, litecoin and ethereum tokens. Cryptocurrencies are spurring much public interest and state concern in India. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

TECHNOLOGY

Cryptocurrencies spur mixed reactions in India
Meryl Streep joined forces with American activist Ai-jen Poo at this week's Golden Globes. Frederick M Brown / Getty Images

COMMENT

Maybe the sisterhood does exist after all

Most Read

Read the paper

View the paper as it appeared in print

Download the iPad e-reader

RELATED ARTICLES

Car maker Ford’s Rouge Centre, at its car plant in Dearborn, Michigan, had the world’s largest living roof measuring 10.4 acres, designed by McDonough, when it opened in 2004. Rebecca Cook / Reuters

ARTS&CULTURE
Environment guru William McDonough on tackling climate change
Get tickets for the Sunset Music Festival at Zayed Sports City, which features headliners Blackstreet and Dru Hill (pictured). Zayed Sports City

MUSIC
Dru Hill and Blackstreet to perform at Abu Dhabi’s Sunset Music Festival
Moonstar88. Courtesy Coke Studio Philippines

MUSIC
Focus on the Philippines: Dubai to host Filipino music festival
Instapoet @wordsmithalisha Alisha Patel. Antonie Robertson / The National

ARTS&CULTURE
How Instagram provides poets with opportunities 

VIDEOS

Recommended

A second #BeMyGuest video starring Shah Rukh Khan and the emirate of Dubai will be released on Saturday.

TRAVEL
Behind the scenes of Shah Rukh Khan's latest Dubai Tourism campaign
Still from Awar Al Qalb.

FILM
Film review: Emirati comedy drama Awar Qalb brings comic relief but too much slapstick
Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour'. Courtesy Jack English

FILM
Gary Oldman and Joe Wright on how they shone a light on Winston Churchill 
Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film The Shape of Water. Kerry Hayes / Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP

FILM
The Shape of Water leads nominations for Britain's Bafta awards