Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 #BeMyGuest Dubai tourism videos unveiled

He’s baaack. Shah Rukh Khan’s second #BeMyGuest stint with Dubai Tourism has been released online.

Set as a four-part mini-series comprised of one-minute videos, the campaign focuses on the Bollywood star and why he considers Dubai his second home as he takes viewers on a journey around the city. Two of the four videos are out now with the other two scheduled to come out on Sunday.

In the series, Khan reaches out to his legions of fans, and introduces them to the lives of four different characters. He personalises each of their experiences of Dubai by showing them the warmth and spirit of the city, customisable to their needs as a visitor.

One of the video sees the 52-year-old meet up with a young footballer named Arjun from London. The youngster is spending his first time away from his parents in Dubai for a football match abroad.

“Arjun, play with your heart,” Khan says. “You’re in my city. Come, let me make you feel at home.”

The video next cuts to shots of the Raees star enjoying the theme parks, including Legoland, Motiongate and DreamWorks at Dubai Parks & Resorts.

In the other video, Khan is helps a couple who have just arrived to Dubai.

"This is your honeymoon. Come on Bhupi, sweet her off her feet," Khan says as they proceed to go on a romantic journey through the Dubai Aquarium and Dubai Fountain, ending at The Palace Downtown Dubai.

“This year, along with one of Bollywood’s most recognised directors, Kabir Khan, we’re taking that partnership further to exploring new places and attractions but with the signature essence of Dubai that truly makes it a place where every visitor can feel like they belong to even greater heights,” says Khan. “I love this amazing city and I’m really looking forward to once again sharing my experiences with my fans.”

________________

Read more:

Behind the scenes of Shah Rukh Khan's latest Dubai Tourism campaign

Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai to shoot second part of #BeMyGuest

Watch: SRK and Anushkha Sharma at Dubai's Cavalli Club

________________