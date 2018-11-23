Film
'The Lion King' (2019). Photo by Disney

WATCH: Disney releases first official trailer for 'The Lion King'

The first teaser trailer for Walt Disney's much-awaited remake of The Lion King was released yesterday and has been viewed over 8 million times on YouTube since then.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), Beyonce Knowles-Carter (Nala) and James Earl Jones (Mufasa).

The trailer features the iconic voice of James Earl Jones who also played Mufasa in the original film of the same name in 1994. The trailer shows the iconic scene of Simba being lifted up as a cub by Rafiki to all.

The Lion King is set for release on July 19, 2019.

