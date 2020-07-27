Abu Dhabi, UAEMonday 27 July 2020

UAE Edition
International Edition
Prayer Times
Weather

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece: 'I am Greek in my soul and spirit'

The couple have been presented with passports for the European country by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been made Greek citizens. Wilson's parents originate from the European country. Reuters 
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been made Greek citizens. Wilson's parents originate from the European country. Reuters 

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens.

The couple were presented with a Greek passport each by the country's Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis shared a photo from the meeting to his Instagram, writing simply: "Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are now proud Greek citizens!" He added the Greek flag and thumbs up emojis.

The couple are both American by birth, but Wilson's mother, Dorothea Tzigkou, was Greek. Her father, Halilov Ibrahimoff, was Bulgarian but born in Oraio, Greece.

Read More

Celebrities urging followers to wear face masks

Tom Hanks on his experience with Covid-19: 'I had crippling body aches and was fatigued all the time'

'Shame on you': Tom Hanks joins growing ranks of Hollywood stars urging fans to wear face masks

Her parents moved to the US in 1949 and her father changed his name to Allan Wilson. The actress and singer, 63, was born in Hollywood, California, in 1956, and was raised in the Greek Orthodox faith.

Hanks, 64, has Portuguese and English ancestry. He joined the Greek Orthodox Church when he married Wilson in 1988.

"I'm Rita Wilson, not a very Greek name, but I am Greek in my soul and my spirit," the actress said in a 2016 video for the International Foundation for Greece, when accepting an award for her work in film and theatre.

"Growing up, my mother would speak about her family, her friends, her animals and her home. When she left during the war, it was 46 years before I could bring her back home to visit," she said.

"I have visited both [of] my parents' home towns and, on a deep level, I understand why they loved Greece, and why it was their spiritual and cultural home."

The couple own a home on the island of Antiparos, and seem to be spending the summer in the Mediterranean country.

Earlier this month, they celebrated Hanks's 64th birthday on Paros, which neighbours Antiparos. The actor shared a video of himself diving over the camera, with a backdrop of bright blue skies, to celebrate.

Updated: July 27, 2020 11:05 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at Dubai Opera in front of a live audience. 

Dubai Opera curtain to rise again with performance by Hussain Al Jassmi

Music
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Papers and plastic collected at the kibsons HQ, Dubai. Ruel Pableo for The National

Food firm Kibsons suspends operations after warehouse incident

Transport
Sharjah resident Aqueel Sharif hopes to return to the UAE with his wife Mohammed Rafia, son Dawud and daughter Arshiya. The family flew to Andhra Pradesh in southern India for a medical emergency in March before borders shut down. Courtesy: Aqueel Sharif

Diplomat hopeful of 'air corridor' arrangement for India and UAE flights

Transport
Ethiopian domestic workers who were dismissed by their employers gather with their belongings outside their country’s embassy in Hazmiyeh, east of Beirut, on June 24, 2020. AFP

Ethiopians forced to return after being dumped by Lebanese employers

MENA
No-show bookings have serious ramifications for restaurants such as La Serre in Downtown Dubai

Restaurant reservation no-shows: 'it's not fair to the business or staff'

Food
THE DAILY NEWSLETTER
Sign up to our daily email
Most Popular